Sam Leavitt Exit Leads to Another QB Hit For ASU as Transfer Confirms NFL Draft

Arizona State’s QB room just hit another plot twist. After Sam Leavitt’s season-ending injury and portal move, Kenny Dillingham and his staff put their hopes on Nebraska’s transfer QB, Jeff Sims. But following Duke’s loss, he made an NFL Draft announcement, leaving the Sun Devils back at square one.

“Coach Kenny Dillingham, thank you for believing in me and giving me an opportunity when others did not,” Sims said in his Instagram post. “I am forever grateful for the chance you took on me. Coach Arroyo and Omar, thank you for both pushing me daily and bringing out the best in me. The memories we created will always stay with me.”

He threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns, adding 70 rushing yards and two scores in ASU’s 42-39 loss, ending his college football journey in the best way possible. Losing an experienced player like him at this time, when the QB room is already thin, is a massive blow for ASU. But after spending three seasons at Georgia Tech and one at Nebraska, he moved to Arizona State and spent three seasons there. This exhausted Sims’ eligibility, forcing him to declare for the draft. He spent most of his time at Arizona State backing Leavitt, but even in a short time on the field, he made a visible impact.

In two seasons at ASU, Sims played in 13 games with seven starts, throwing for 1,429 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions while rushing for 637 yards and six scores. As a starter, he led the Sun Devils to a 3-3 record, earning AP National Player of the Week honors after his remarkable performance against Iowa State, and kept ASU in the Big 12 race until a tough loss to Arizona ended their season.

However, here comes the bigger question: will Sims get drafted this season or have to wait for his chance as an undrafted free agent? Because those numbers don’t really scream excellence. Despite the scare, Sims isn’t putting his hopes down.

“It really doesn’t matter to me,” Sims said. “As long as I get in there, that will make my year; that will make my life because I’ve been working my whole life for this. I have a lot of faith in God, and I have a lot of belief in myself to where I feel my future can be pretty successful.”

Even with uncertainty, Jeff Sims can be a part of teams needing a strong backup option. Like the Baltimore Ravens, where he could back Lamar Jackson and refine his game. Even in the New York Jets, he could be the mobile quarterback they wish for after signing Justin Fields.

But for now, his move leaves Arizona State with just two backup QBs, Cam Dyer and Jake Fette, on the team who lack experience, which is just adding to Dillingham’s concern.

Kenny Dillingham’s possible QB targets

Arizona State needs to address its QB situation really fast, and pressure sits squarely on Kenny Dillingham’s shoulders. Stating his expectations clearly, Dillingham made his stance clear on what qualities he wants in his next QB.

“Guys that are smart, guys that are tough, guys that take care of the football, and guys that are about the team,” Dillingham said back in December. “Smart, tough, the ball, the team.”

Now, after Leavitt and Sims’ move, Dillingham and his team need a QB who can make an impact immediately and has experience. One of the top options that emerges is USF’s former QB Byrum Brown, who totalled 3,158 passing yards with 28 touchdowns and 1,008 rushing yards in 2025. Even TCU’s Josh Hoover, who threw for 3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns, can be another option for Dillingham.

Even Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola and Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby bring in a mix of great dual ability. To make sure Arizona State doesn’t get thin at the quarterback position later in the season, Dillingham and his staff are planning to get two QBs from the portal, ensuring depth if the starter faces injury or inconsistency.

With everything at stake for the next season, let’s wait and see which quarterback takes the reins at Arizona State and gives them a playoff berth.