Sam Leavitt Favored Over Obvious Pick in Heisman Buzz After 2-Word Kenny Dillingham Message

Last season was a wild ride, with unexpected teams like Boise State and Indiana crashing the spotlight, but Arizona State stole the show. Pegged to finish last, they flipped the script and stormed to an electrifying 11-3 season—their best since 1996—and capped it off with a playoff berth nobody saw coming. The key? Coach Kenny Dillingham’s secret weapon, quarterback Sam Leavitt. This player didn’t just step up; he took over the field, silencing doubters and electrifying defenses. Now, that kind of talent tends to grab attention, and he’s already on the Heisman list. But Leavitt isn’t just in the race—he’s threatening to steal the show from none other than Arch Manning himself.

Now, since the onset of the offseason, college football is buzzing over Heisman odds. And one name that keeps popping up on every analyst list is Arch Manning at the top of the charts with +600 odds. But it looks like he finally got a tough contender, as Sam Leavitt is quickly making his way to the top. And why wouldn’t he? This guy completed 61.7% of passes for 2885 yards with 24 TDs and just 6 interceptions. On top of that, he even rushed for 443 yards and five TDs. That kind of resume screams for a Heisman run.

And David Pollack didn’t mince words before boldly pegging Sam Leavitt as the frontrunner for the Heisman before the dust even settled. “By far the best odds on the board, to me, are Sam Leavitt. Like, give me Sam Leavitt. Like, I think it’s plus 2500. I’m not putting him below three as best quarterbacks in college football. So you play the most important position. I think they’re going to be in the college football playoff hunt. They’re going to be a highly ranked team for the season. They’re going to put up silly numbers,” Pollack said. Last month, Leavitt was already at the top of the Big 12 players list of Heisman odds. Now, he’s not just a Heisman favorite but a key to making Dillingham’s program a national contender.

But Pollack didn’t just stop at that. “He’s going to run it; he’s going to throw it. Like, I think that’s really, really good odds, man. He didn’t stay healthy a year ago, and it cost him some of the setback and missing some time, but that, to me, stood out as odds. Give me that right now,” he added. Now, the redshirt sophomore only missed one game last season because of his upper-body injury, but then he also exhibited extreme toughness throughout the 13 games he started in 2024. Now? He is sitting at the No. 2 spot in SI’s best QBs in the 2026 draft list.

Well, David Pollack also praises him for the confidence Sam Leavitt has in his gameplay. Last month, he predicted success for Arizona State in 2025, and it’s all because of him. “I saw enough from (Sam) Leavitt on the big stages consistently to know he’s the real deal,” Pollack said. “This goes back to what we just talked about with confidence. Because that dude was asked about him vs. Quinn Ewers, and he was like, ‘Yeah, I’m him.’ I’m better.’ You’ve got to have that. He’s in a system that I think is extremely quarterback-friendly.” That’s right, Kenny Dilligham is making sure that Leavitt stays in a friendly system. His move?

This season, Leavitt leads a battle-tested offensive line and boasts a dangerous deep threat in Jordyn Tyson. The schedule is challenging, with tough road games against Baylor, Utah, and Iowa State, but the Sun Devils are undeterred. But with 17 returning starters and the entire coaching staff, this team is poised for a strong season, eager to build on last year’s success.

Now, Leavitt is not the only one making headlines; even his HC, Kenny Dillingham, is making big moves, and he is all there to hype him up.

Sam Leavitt’s 2-word praise for Kenny Dillingham

Against all odds, Arizona State’s football team defied expectations in 2024. Leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12, they stunned everyone by winning the conference championship. Their success continued with a first-ever College Football Playoff berth and a No. 7 final AP ranking. Coach Kenny Dillingham orchestrated this remarkable turnaround, earning a well-deserved contract extension.

This week, Arizona State further recognized his achievements by awarding him the Frank Kush Coach of the Year award, a first for a football coach since the award’s inception in 2018. The honor, voted on by all 26 ASU head coaches, underscores Dillingham’s impact entering his third season.

Now, how can Sam Leavitt not praise his coach who pushed him to a successful season? On Tuesday, Leavitt shared a picture of both of them walking in the locker room in his IG story with a two-word message, “The GOAT,” congratulating Dillingham. With the head coach designing a new offense built around Leavitt’s strong arm, Arizona State is expected to remain a top contender this year too.

Building on last season’s success, all eyes are on Leavitt’s leadership and Dillingham’s evolving system in 2025. Key players like running back Cam Skattebo (now with the New York Giants after being drafted in the fourth round) fueled ASU’s 2024 rise. But now their fate sits in Sam Leavitt’s hands, and he’s all set to make an impact. Let’s wait and see how this season turns out for them.