Sam Leavitt Gets Major $299K Boost After ASU AD’s Transfer Statement

Sam Leavitt’s move into the transfer portal has directly fueled his rising NIL valuation. The Arizona State quarterback received a $299,000 boost to his valuation this week, pushing his estimated worth to roughly $2.1 million. The uptick comes shortly after Leavitt formally entered the portal, which has sparked widespread speculation across college football. But Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini was quick to shut down speculation that Leavitt’s departure was driven by money.

“It sounds like it’s something else, and I don’t really plan on commenting further than that,” Rossini told Arizona Sports.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Leavitt has already attracted interest from multiple programs. The reason behind his decision appears multifaceted. One potential factor is the search for improved offensive line stability, as many of Leavitt’s most productive plays this season came on improvised scrambles, often under heavy pressure, where he was forced to create offense on his own.

While Leavitt has not publicly detailed the motivations behind his move, his path at Arizona State was far from smooth. Leavitt’s NIL valuation had dipped earlier in the season. In September, it hovered near $3.1 million before injuries and limited availability impacted both his performance and market perception. A lingering right foot injury suffered against Baylor ultimately required season-ending surgery, contributing to the decline. Now healthy and recovering, Leavitt’s market has rebounded.

In January, he signed a new NIL agreement with the Sun Angel Collective, strengthening his local footprint and setting the stage for broader national partnerships. This deal helps boost his local and team-associated NIL presence before major brand partnerships. Then the Powerade sports drink NIL contract hit him, featuring alongside top quarterback Garret Nussmeier. Then he also signed deals with Adidas, Cold Bears, and Cheeseburgers, which launched a “Sam Leavitt QB 10 wrap” named after him.

Beyond endorsements, Leavitt introduced an officially licensed NIL apparel line through The NIL Store and pledged to donate 100 percent of the proceeds to his teammates. He also made a $15,000 personal donation to the Pat Tillman Foundation last summer, actions that further counter narratives framing his portal decision as financially motivated.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt 10 reacts after a play against the Texas Longhorns during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Despite starting just seven games this season, he already ranks among the top 15 quarterbacks in Arizona State history in both passing yards and touchdown passes, a notable achievement considering most players ahead of him started for at least three seasons. One of his standout performances came against Texas Tech, when he threw for a career-high 319 yards and led a game-winning drive that handed the Red Raiders their only loss of the season.

Last year, Leavitt also played a key role in Arizona State’s postseason push, returning from a rib injury to help the Sun Devils reach the playoffs and win the Big 12 title game.

As Leavitt moves forward, Arizona State has publicly expressed its support.

Arizona State AD clears Sam Leavitt’s transfer portal fuss

After weeks of speculation, Sam Leavitt finally entered the transfer portal looking for better opportunities. Now, many reports and analysts have started claiming that this move is purely money-based. But Arizona State’s athletic director Graham Rossini stood right beside his former quarterback, denying all the rumors that stated Leavitt’s decision was driven by money.

Well, Rossini’s backing makes sense, as Sam Leavitt is the same guy who promised to donate 100% of his revenue from his merchandise sales to his teammates in July. With that, he also donated a $15,000 personal donation to the Pat Tillman Foundation to support his team. So, making money the reason for the move is not something the Sun Devils are supporting.

Now, the reason can be pretty much football-related. As his close friend and top receiver, Jordyn Tyson entered the NFL draft this season, which is a big hit to Leavitt’s game. Tyson accounted for 75% of his passes before going down with an injury. On top of it, an inconsistent offensive line made things worse for him with constant pressure. Even with uncertainty for now, Rossini speaks positively of him.

“We’re grateful that Sam had contributions to our program; we love him as a kid, we wish him absolutely the best as he steps forward, and it’s hard for any of us that aren’t in his shoes,” Rossini added.

Now, with his move, it will be interesting to see how things turn around for Arizona State.