Sam Leavitt Ready to Sacrifice Heisman For a Bigger Kenny Dillingham Goal, per ASU Legend

When Arizona State’s HC Kenny Dillingham spoke to the media in May, he emphasized his goal was not to win a national championship. Not even the Big 12 championship. If anything, he wanted his team to focus on playing their best football. This philosophy is part of the incredible culture Dillingham has built in two seasons with the team. It marks a big shift away from the previous staff, their recruiting violations, and the shattered trust that echoed in the locker room.

Those turbulent days are behind Arizona State. Now, the message from within is clear: NIL deals, postseason recognition, all of it will fall into place if the team continues to buy into Dillingham’s mindset. In fact, the process has already started. Think about how QB Sam Leavitt donated 100% of his royalties from merchandise sales back to the ‘Sun Angel Collective’ last season. Plus, Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson both decided to stay for another year. They made this decision at a time when it would have been easy to leave for bigger opportunities.

And so, ASU’s legendary QB Jake ‘The Snake’ Plummer believes Leavitt is completely in on the goals Dillingham has set. Talking to reporter Blake Niemann, Plummer discussed Leavitt’s Heisman hopes: “Yeah. I mean, I think he’s got a lot bigger goals and, you know, ideals and wants to do more this year than go to the Heisman ceremony. I think he understands that if he does what he knows how to do and leads his team and does it right, then all that takes care of itself. My goal was not the Heisman. In fact, I wasn’t the Heisman candidate till we beat Nebraska; then all of a sudden, people took notice.

“So for him, staying consistent, putting in the work, leading these guys, you know, having the guys believe in him so they help him get through, maybe with an off day here or there, but basically, just to keep being there for him and rally around him. And he’s doing a great job, from what I can see and what I’m hearing.”

In recent days, Sam Leavitt’s Heisman odds jumped from +4000 to +2000. This makes him one of the fastest risers in the early Heisman race, though he is still behind Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. Regardless, he has cracked the top 10 list.

As the Arizona State Sun Devils football program is about two weeks away from starting its 2025 season, they are the 11th-ranked team in the country. And their quarterback position will be the one to drive the team ahead. ASU’s QB isn’t merely padding his stats; he’s forging a team culture. He prioritizes the team, even funneling NIL money into a locker-room fund and donating $15K to the Pat Tillman Foundation. That kind of leadership resonates deeply, and his coaches/teammates clearly believe in him because of it.

Fast forward to fall camp, and Leavitt is already evolving. His arm strength looks NFL-caliber, and with Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton (WR) joining the team, the Sun Devils’ passing game is ready to become incredibly precise. Factor in his mobility and ability to dissect defenses with designed runs and zone reads, and ASU suddenly boasts a legitimate dual-threat problem at quarterback. If this continues, he’s not just leading the team—he’s redefining their potential.

And with that, he’s also showing immense trust in his group.

Last season, Cam Skattebo was the heart of Arizona State’s rushing attack, consistently beside quarterback Sam Leavitt. However, the Sun Devils will begin their 2025 season without him. Leavitt will now work with a new group of running backs: Kyson Brown, Kanye Udoh, and Raleek Brown, each with their own unique approach.

This new rotation offers different dimensions, as Kyson Brown brings a versatile skill-set, Udoh provides a physical, punishing style, and Raleek Brown offers flexibility as a hybrid option. And coach Kenny Dillingham sees leadership developing within the group, particularly from Kyson Brown. “I definitely think they all kind of take a leadership role,” Dillingham said on Friday. “I definitely think Kyson, with how he carries himself, leads by example every single day.”

Now, all eyes are on them. We’ll see how their chemistry rolls out this season.