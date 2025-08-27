Sam Leavitt Reveals High Expectations as OC Details Cam Skattebo Successor’s ASU Transition

From 3-9 to Big 12 champs in one season is like something out of a sports movie. Few predicted Kenny Dillingham’s rapid impact, as the Sun Devils didn’t just rebuild, they exploded onto the scene, finishing 11-3 and earning their first CFP berth. And a lot of it is on Sam Leavitt, whose explosive game stunned the nation. But with success comes pressure. Now, Leavitt carries not just an offense, but the hopes of a program that’s ready to prove its success wasn’t just a one-time gamble.

ASU’s first Big 12 season was electric. They finished the year on a six-game winning streak, clinched their first outright conference title since 1996, and earned their first-ever College Football Playoff berth, losing in overtime to Texas in the quarterfinals. Leading the charge? Sam Leavitt. He threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions, adding 443 rushing yards and five more scores. The hype is real.

Now, that kind of success automatically puts you under pressure, and Sam Leavitt’s pretty honest about it. “I’m not gonna lie. At first, it was tough, you know, media coverage rankings. This one’s on the third, you’re supposed to be this, this team’s supposed to have this success. So you have to, you know, figure out who you are as an individual and what you really do it for, because you can get lost in that. And I’m not saying I did, but it definitely affected me,” Leavitt said to the media on 26th August after practice.

With expectations through the roof, Sam Leavitt is right to feel the pressure. Just recently, The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel made a bold prediction: Arizona State could be the team to beat in the revamped Big 12. Mandel conceded he wouldn’t have predicted ASU’s success, but the Sun Devils tick all the boxes. A highly experienced roster and arguably the most talent. With Leavitt, the conference’s best QB, and Jordyn Tyson, its best WR, plus three other preseason All-Big 12 players, and the addition of bruising Army transfer Kanye Udoh, the buzz feels justified.

But Sam Leavitt isn’t worrying himself on these expectations anymore. As his approach is pretty clear: “Fall camp was a really good reset for me just to be able to do that. But you know, it definitely starts to weigh in on some people. But you know, at the end of the day, you got to realize why you’re doing this in the first place, who you’re doing it for.” That’s a straight fact. The redshirt sophomore, who transferred from Michigan State in 2023, has improved his footwork while maintaining his athleticism. He also continues to display the instincts that helped lead ASU to a Big 12 title last year.

Leavitt has been the clear starter since day 1. Even a fractured rib against Utah couldn’t slow him down. He missed only one game, returned stronger, adjusted his style, and dominated defenses late in the season. In his final five games, he threw 13 touchdowns with just one interception, demonstrating the poise and control of a veteran, not a sophomore. This combination of resilience, mental fortitude, and clutch performances explains the immense excitement surrounding him this season. ASU fans recognize he’s got something special.

Sam Leavitt’s new weapon is adjusting to a new system

The Sun Devils’ backfield is packed with talent, but all eyes are on Kanye Udoh as fall camp intensifies. With local star Kyson Brown bringing toughness and Raleek Brown offering electrifying speed, competition is fierce. But Udoh’s experience sets him apart. He’s not just another transfer. He’s a proven, reliable runner accustomed to handling pressure. Coach Dillingham needs someone to fill Cam Skattebo’s shoes, and Udoh is proving himself with every practice. His resume speaks for itself.

But what about the transition from one system to another? Well, it looks like that’s happening pretty easily, as OC Marcus Arroyo made sure he gave out the best explanation on Udoh’s transition. “Kanye is again in the first, you know, training camp of our deal and having a chance to see a brand new playbook, like a foreign language. We went from, you know, dive option to pro offense. And so now it’s like, okay, you know, it’s like, you know, going to order food in some other country, another language. You’re sweating out for a minute before you figure out what chips and salsa sounds like,” he said.

And if we look into his resume, at Army, he gained 1,117 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry, and played a key role in their AAC title run. He arrives at ASU with the most career carries in the group (278), giving him a clear advantage in terms of stamina and preparation. The only question mark? His limited receiving work. But that reflects the Army’s offensive style more than his skill. If Dillingham wants a hard-nosed runner to lead the way and share the workload, Udoh seems like the ideal fit for the committee. Now, with all that hype, let’s wait and see how this season turns out for Kenny Dillingham’s team.