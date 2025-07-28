Sam Leavitt’s Future in Doubt as NFL Targets Key Staffer Amid Cam Skattebo Turmoil

Arizona State’s transformation from a 3-9 team to Big 12 champions is one of the most meteoric rises in college football. No one predicted the Sun Devils would become an 11-3 force in a single year. But Kenny Dillingham’s team didn’t just rebuild, they reloaded. Fueled by Sam Leavitt’s dynamic quarterback play, they ended a 16-year title drought in December. But their success faces a possible challenge as a key staff member attracts significant NFL interest. The program’s sudden rise has put its coaches and players under a brighter spotlight. Now keeping them close is something that can maintain their momentum.

Sam Leavitt didn’t just arrive in Tempe. He rewrote the record books in Year 1. The dynamic freshman shattered the school mark for total offense by a freshman with 3,328 yards, while his 2,885 passing yards rank second in program history for a first-year quarterback. That monster production also lands him eighth on ASU’s all-time single-season total offense list. An unheard-of feat for a newcomer. His dominance earned him Big 12 Freshman/Newcomer of the Year honors, and Pro Football Focus graded him as the nation’s second-best freshman.

But that development didn’t just happen overnight. It was all because of Kenny Dillingham’s offensive mind, which shaped his career, with OC Marcus Arroyo backing him up with his tactics. But with increasing NFL interest in Arroyo, Sam Leavitt’s future looks in danger. And Arizona State beat writer Brad Denny said it out loud. “Marcus Arroyo, of course having coming back. You know, I think there’s some NFL teams or some interest there that maybe wanted to poach him, but he’s back, and I think that you was really a key part in seeing Sam’s developments,” he said on Brian Howell’s podcast.

That’s a straight fact. Marcus Arroyo is the driving force behind ASU’s offensive success, no question. In 2024, the Sun Devils’ offense exploded, scoring almost 500 points in just 14 games during Arroyo’s first year as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. While Kenny Dillingham laid the groundwork, Arroyo brought it to life with smart play-calling, innovative strategies, and a knack for getting the most out of every player.

On top of that, his record speaks volumes of his success. At UNLV, Arroyo took a winless team in 2020 and turned them into a five-win team within three years. The 2022 Rebels even started 4-1 before injuries slowed them down, demonstrating how quickly Arroyo could revamp an offense. Even his recruiting was also top-notch, as his 2020 UNLV class was at the No. 1 position in the Mountain West by Rivals and No. 2 by 247Sports. So, losing an offensive weapon like that will not just be a big blow for Sam Leavitt’s future but for the entire team.

Now Marcus Arroyo’s impact isn’t just limited to the field but even beyond it. As Brad Denny highlights, “Some work with Kenny and Marcus and are kind of behind the scenes, but, uh, you know his work ethic in the folks around here, and Marcus Arroyo will just really rave about his work ethic, and he’s really kind of worked to, you know, kind of evolve his leadership style.” The result of his leadership is pretty evident now. Sam Leavitt is showing he’s more than just ASU’s quarterback. He’s a true leader who backs up his words with action.

The Sun Devil standout is leveraging his NIL merchandise line to support his fellow teammates by donating profits from his shirts, hoodies, and jerseys. This philanthropic effort isn’t new for Leavitt, who previously helped eight ASU linemen secure deals with Arby’s. With an impressive $3.1 million valuation, he’s utilizing his platform to give back to his team. His move? donating $15,000 to the Pat Tillman Foundation. But Marcus Arroyo’s NFL interest isn’t the only thing that’s causing problems at Arizona State.

Sam Leavitt faces a tough call after Cam Skattebo’s exit

Cam Skattebo just etched his name in Sun Devil history, finishing as the highest-ranked ASU player since Jake Plummer snagged third in 1996. The dude’s not just stacking stats. He’s earning respect nationwide. And the numbers? Pure insanity. He’s the only player in the nation to rack up 1,000+ rushing yards and 400+ receiving yards, even after missing a game. Oh, and he casually went over 500 receiving yards too, putting him in a league of his own.

So, losing a guy like him is surely a major blow. But let’s not forget that even though Kenny Dillingham can’t replace a talent like him, he can sure bring in players that can make an impact. And that’s exactly what he did, bringing in Kanye Udoh, Raleek Brown, and Kyson Brown into his team. Even Brad Denny is pretty impressed with the kind of talent they all bring in. As he points out, “Kanye Udoh, who had a thousand yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago. Raleek Brown’s a former five-star guy. He’s looked healthy. That was kind of his big thing. Very explosive guy, but I think he’s one of the key guys to watch out for in the backfield. Kyson Brown, a true junior was scats number two from a season ago. Like he’s continued to really kind of reshape his body.”

Well, Kyson Brown may not be the flashiest player, but his stats reveal he is a guy with potential. A former Barrett Honors College student, Brown played in all 12 games in 2023, starting four and accumulating 106 yards on 23 carries, plus nine receptions. He also contributed on special teams, playing 117 offensive snaps, which ranked him 23rd nationally among true freshman RBs. This versatility gives him an advantage in a crowded backfield.

Even Raleek Brown and Kanye Udoh bring proven playmaking ability to this transfer-heavy group. Raleek, formerly of USC, had 227 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries in 2022, along with 16 catches for 175 yards and three more scores, and 517 yards on 24 kick returns, ranking 22nd nationally in combined returns. Udoh, from Army, displayed explosive plays in 2024, including a 75-yard, two-TD game and a 70-yard, one-TD performance against FAU. These backs have all performed well, bringing experience and depth to the Sun Devils’ backfield.

So, one thing is clear: all of them are highly productive, and collectively, they bring significant experience and depth to the Sun Devils’ backfield. But now only time can tell which one can finally live up to the hype and back the team after Cam Skattebo’s NFL move.