Sam Leavitt’s Potential Successor Sends Strong Message After Ditching 8 Schools for Kenny Dillingham’s ASU

HC Kenny Dillingham has been vital to the resurgence of ASU in college football. The program under Dillingham had limited success on the recruiting lines in the first two seasons. In shifting fortunes, the Sun Devils won the Big 12 Championship in the 2024 season, marking a significant achievement as it was their first conference title after moving from the Pac-12 on July 1, 2023. And can we keep their top quarterback, Sam Leavitt, out of the scene? NO. Man gave a big boost to the ASU with his 2,882 passing yards, maintaining a 6.9 attempt-to-touchdown percentage over 13 games. Now, as they head to the 2025 season, the pressure to maintain the reputation in their new conference is high, and their recent commits for the upcoming seasons reflect Dillingham’s strategy to consolidate and build a formidable quarterback pipeline.

ASU’s latest recruiting win? 6-foot-1, 195 lbs dual-threat QB, Michael Tollefson, from Tustin High School, California, has committed to the program’s 2025 class. He moved to Mountain Pointe High School in early September 2024. In the season at the school, he completed 195 of 354 passes (55.1%) for 2,537 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. However, positioned as a potential successor to Sam Leavitt, the 2026 QB commit had raised eyebrows. Jake Fette of Del Valle High School in El Paso, Texas, is seen as vital to strengthening the ASU’s QB pipeline.

Fette, a four-star quarterback, reaffirmed his commitment to Arizona State University (ASU) for the 2026 class, stating he is “completely shut down” to other offers and focused on ASU. Rated a top-15 quarterback and top-200 overall prospect in the 2026 class by 247Sports, Fette chose ASU over offers from LSU, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, Kansas, and others. “No matter who comes at me, I am going to ASU, that is my spot. I love the staff and the people down there,” he said.

Fette announced his commitment to ASU in September 2024, after a strong rapport with head coach Kenny Dillingham and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo. “This is a decision he took time in making, and he’s got our full support here at Del Valle. He has so much promise as a player, and he puts in the time to get better. He is a leader for us,” his coach at Del Valle, Rudy Contreras, said of Fette. He also added that Kirk Bryant, then an assistant coach at Texas Tech, was the first to extend an offer. ‘Coach, I want you to remember we were the first ones to offer him because it’s going to get crazy here in the next couple of years,” Contreras quoted Bryant. And it got crazy—with offers.

Road to the Elite 11 showdown



In his junior year at Del Valle in 2024, Jake Fette put up some seriously impressive numbers. He threw for 2,488 yards with 32 touchdowns and only one interception, completing 68% of his passes. He also ran for 589 yards and added 11 more touchdowns on the ground, helping lead his team to a perfect 9-0 start.

That kind of performance didn’t go unnoticed. He earned a spot at the Elite 11 Finals, one of the top quarterback showcases in the country for high school seniors. Held at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, California, from June 17 to 19, the event brought together 20 of the best rising senior QBs from the class of 2026. Fette and Tollefson both have turned in strong performances. Could this be a sign of a new era taking shape for ASU?