Sam Pittman Confirms Multiple Injuries for Arkansas, Makes Big Taylen Green Statement

The first-ever Arkansas-Arkansas State football game at War Memorial Stadium quickly became a one-sided affair, with the Razorbacks taking control right away. A crowd of 54,224 fans, the largest since 2014, filled the stadium, reveling in the exciting plays. However, amidst the excitement, injuries plagued the team, prompting Coach Sam Pittman to address the growing concerns. Despite the game’s high-scoring nature, the Hogs’ health suddenly became a major talking point fans couldn’t ignore.

While the defense, led by Xavian Sorey Jr.’s impressive 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and an interception, was performing well, he was forced to leave the game in the fourth quarter with a quad injury. Defensive end Phillip Lee also suffered an early injury, forcing Arkansas to adjust its defensive line rotation. Yet, there’s still hope that both of them will return and move further in the season. As Hogs insider Trey Daerr hits X with Pittman’s update on them: “Sam Pittman saying Phillip Lee is dealing with a rib injury and Xavian Sorey has a bruised quad. Seemed to indicate they will both be fine.”

Now, Phillip Lee and Quincy Rhodes Jr. got things started quickly, each notching a sack in the first eight minutes, with Lee pushing Arkansas State back to their 1-yard line. Last season Lee’s five sacks topped the team, and his 11 tackles for loss placed him second overall, demonstrating his complete recovery from a season-ending injury in 2023. Despite the injury constantly hampering his play, Lee consistently pressured quarterbacks, getting at least half a sack in eight games in 2024, solidifying the Razorbacks’ strong defensive line, even when opponents tried to find an advantage.

Even Xavian Sorey played through a nagging hamstring injury from fall camp, which caused him to miss some practices, but he still managed to intercept Jaylon Raynor for Arkansas’ first pick of the year. The defensive line performed well as a unit, accumulating four sacks and ten tackles for loss. Arkansas rotated players and even moved Sorey to defensive end on third downs to intensify the pressure. Despite the injuries and rotations, the Razorbacks controlled the line of scrimmage and disrupted the Red Wolves throughout the game.

Despite mounting injuries, Arkansas’ defensive line was dominant, holding the Red Wolves to a mere 285 total yards and frequently stopping drives deep in their own end. Special teams had some issues. A 98-yard kickoff return and a penalty for too many men on a field goal. But the Razorbacks delivered when it counted, notably with a crucial goal-line stand that set up KJ Jackson’s late touchdown. But in between all the chaos, one player emerged as an absolute leader.

Sam Pittman gets real on Taylen Green

In their debut clash at War Memorial Stadium, Arkansas put on a clinic against Arkansas State, amassing a whopping 630 yards, with Taylen Green leading the charge. He threw four touchdowns and added 151 rushing yards, the fourth-highest single-game rushing total by a Razorbacks quarterback. In Week 1 he had a historic opening performance against Alabama A&M, where he threw for seven touchdowns and 322 yards on 24-of-31 passing. With this performance, Green has now surpassed 300 yards in consecutive games, firmly establishing himself as the driving force of the Hogs’ offense.

And that success is exactly what’s cementing Sam Pittman’s faith in Bobby Petrino’s offensive mind and Tylen Green’s hustle. As he praised both of them and said, “It felt like we were at home out here… I wouldn’t trade Bobby Petrino for anybody, and I wouldn’t take a trade for Taylen Green, either.”

As Sam Pittman’s offense exploded early, scoring on its first four drives and seven out of ten possessions, immediately putting Arkansas State on the defensive. Mike Washington had a 53-yard touchdown run, and Braylen Russell powered in for a 7-yard score. Even backup quarterback KJ Jackson made his mark, finishing an 8-play, 99-yard drive late in the fourth quarter. The Razorbacks’ relentless attack prevented Arkansas State from establishing any momentum, as Arkansas dominated the game.

Even the passing game thrived, with O’Mega Blake, Jalen Brown, Raylen Sharpe, and Rohan Jones standing out among the wide receivers. Blake caught seven passes for 121 yards. His fourth career 100-yard game and first in a season opener since Treylon Burks in 2020. While Jones added a 33-yard touchdown and 74 receiving yards. The connection between the quarterbacks and these targets stretched the field effectively, and with eight different Razorbacks scoring touchdowns, Arkansas made it almost impossible for the Red Wolves to defend any single player.