Sam Pittman Gets Big Update From Longtime Arkansas Commit in Honest Message About His Future

Sam Pittman isn’t waiting around—he’s going full throttle on the 2026 trail. With 23 commits already locked in, Arkansas is stacking bodies early and often. “Number-wise, we are ahead of pace,” said Pittman. “Our coaches have done a good job there… that’s your cornerstone.” The Razorbacks currently rank No. 22 nationally per 247Sports, though average rating slots them closer to No. 35. Still, the strategy is clear: load up early, then fine-tune the class. So, Pittman is building depth, balance, and momentum.

Arkansas’ 2026 class is filling up fast, with 25 total commits, including 20 3-stars and four 4-stars. No five-stars yet, but the Razorbacks are playing the long game. One name to watch among them is Tay Lockett. The 3-star safety from San Diego’s University City High has been committed since August 2023. But recently, Lockett took visits elsewhere, raising eyebrows in Fayetteville. Still, the Hogs just got a major update. In a straightforward message, Lockett reaffirmed his stance—honest, clear, and still leaning Arkansas.

On July 3, Arkansas fans got the reassurance they were waiting for. According to On3’s Chad Simmons, Tay Lockett is locked in. The secondary from California isn’t going anywhere. “This was always part of the plan,” Lockett said. “I committed early because I believed in Arkansas and wanted to represent them on a national stage — and I feel like I did that.” After taking multiple visits, the noise grew—but Lockett stayed grounded. “I just wanted to take my time, block out the noise, and make sure I wasn’t moving off emotion,” said Lockett. Now, for Sam Pittman and the Hogs, it’s a big win—and a clear sign that their early investment is paying off.

Despite other schools still knocking, Tay Lockett isn’t budging, but what’s the reason behind it? Loyalty runs both ways. “They believed in me early and showed consistent love,” said Lockett. And his bond with the Razorback staff is rock solid—especially with T-Will and Coach Wood. Add in his family ties to Central Arkansas, the fit feels natural. “I’ve always appreciated how they see my full potential in their system,” he added. Given that, Tay Lockett may have shut down his recruitment, but the buzz isn’t going quiet. The standout safety doubled down on his Arkansas pledge with a post on X: “You knew this already. Cali to da Ville 🏴‍☠️ Hogs By 90! #GoHogs 🐗” Still, it’s far from a done deal for Sam Pittman.

Because the chase is heating up behind the scenes. Lockett has already taken a trip to nearby UCLA, and more visits could be coming. So, the Razorbacks have his heart—for now—but the fight to keep him is far from over. Literally. While Sam Pittman’s Arkansas is still making strong moves to hold onto Lockett, the impact of Oregon can’t be ignored. The Ducks are circling—and they’re very much in the race.

If not Sam Pittman, then who steps up?

Tay Lockett is heading back to Eugene—and it’s been a while. This weekend marks his first trip to Oregon in nearly two years. “I just wanted to get back up there and see the program up close again,” he told On3. His last visit? All the way back in 2023, when Byron Cardwell was just a freshman. Now, with his recruitment heating up, Lockett says the timing felt right. “Oregon is a school that’s on everyone’s mind when college football looks like a real option,” he added. So, the Ducks are making their move—and Lockett’s giving them a fresh look.

The Ducks never lose sight of top West Coast talent, and Tay Lockett is no exception. Oregon’s been firmly on his radar, and the interest is mutual. “We’ve been staying in touch pretty regularly,” shared Lockett. “They make it clear they’re interested and show a lot of love, so the communication has been strong.” Leading the charge for the Ducks is Southern California native Rashad Wadood, who, according to Tay, is the person who attracted him to the program. So, Oregon isn’t just watching—they’re pushing hard, and Lockett’s listening.

And Why not? Oregon’s staff sees Tay Lockett as a perfect fit in their secondary—a hybrid nickel/safety who can move. At 6-foot, 185 pounds, he’s built for versatility. But when Lockett steps on campus, he’s looking beyond just the X’s and O’s. So, for Lockett, this visit isn’t just about facilities, it’s about fit. Now the question is: who wins the recruitment battle, Oregon or Arkansas?