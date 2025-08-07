Sam Pittman Given Bare-Minimum Bar for 2025 After Landing on Hot Seat List at Arkansas

The heat is rising in Fayetteville. After a rocky 2024 campaign, Arkansas HC Sam Pittman finds himself squarely in the SEC hot seat. And On3’s Ari Wasserman didn’t mince words when ranking his top coaches under pressure heading into 2025; Pittman landed in the top four, all from the SEC. Despite past promise, the Razorbacks fell flat last season, and now the patience is wearing thin. As Andy Staples and Wasserman discussed this week, Pittman’s seat might be the hottest of them all. Looks like it’s now or never in Hog country.

Arkansas wrapped up 2024 with a 7-6 record and a 3-5 mark in SEC play—nothing flashy, but just enough to stay afloat. That puts Sam Pittman at 30-31 overall, and his resume still isn’t turning many heads. Although a couple of decent bowl wins have helped him hang on, patience in Fayetteville is wearing thin. The administration may still be in his corner, but the fanbase? Not so much. Now, one more lukewarm season, and the calls for change will only grow louder. So, what’s the baseline for success?

On the August 6 episode of That SEC Podcast, SEC Mike asked Cousin Shane what success would look like for Arkansas this season. Shane didn’t hesitate. “It helps to have some upsets,” he said, pointing to last year’s big win over Tennessee. But the moment that stuck with him? “I was more upset about Nico going out of bounds than I was him going to California,” joked Shane, referencing a heartbreaking play he watched back on a Netflix feature. So, for Sam Pittman’s Arkansas, it’s not just about numbers; it’s about making noise. And Shane made it clear, putting it bluntly.

Basically, he wants more than mediocrity in Fayetteville. “I would love, like, a January bowl game, you know? Not just the six-and-six Music Motor—whatever they call it,” he joked. So, for him, success means making real noise. “Some big upsets… Notre Dame, A&M, or LSU—one of these teams,” he added. But pairing statement wins with forward momentum? That’s the path. “If you’re putting a number on it, I would say eight wins maybe,” stated Shane. And Mike backed it up with no hesitation.

“Yeah, that’s right where I was going to say—eight and four,” he noted. It’s not about setting the bar sky-high, but staying realistic. “Again, that’s not the standard, but given this schedule, given where things are at right now, I think eight and four would be viewed largely as a success.” So, for Sam Pittman’s Arkansas, that’s the sweet spot between pressure and progress. But the reason?

Arkansas is staring down a brutal 2025 schedule—ranked No. 2 in the SEC and No. 3 nationally. After easing in with Alabama A&M and Arkansas State, things get serious fast. Yes, road trips to Ole Miss and Memphis set the tone before a headline home game against Notre Dame. From there, it’s a meat grinder: Vols, Texas, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, and M-State all loom. So, for Sam Pittman’s squad, it’s not about coasting; it’s about clawing out respect one game at a time. But the Arkansas HC is already dissecting the Razorbacks’ 2025 safety depth, looking for answers in a critical spot.

Sam Pittman’s latest decision

With kickoff just weeks away, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman peeled back the curtain on his safety room. The battle for starting spots is still fierce, but returners Miguel Mitchell and Larry Worth III are slightly ahead. Don’t count out transfer Caleb Wooden, though—the former Auburn safety has turned heads in fall camp. Here, Sam Pittman knows the safety room is heating up.

“There’s some battles going on,” he said, pointing to Mitchell and Worth III as frontrunners. “Those are two guys that certainly will run out there with the ones.” Then he praised transfer Caleb Wooden’s versatility—”I think he could play Hog, boundary or free, strong safety.” But as for the Hog spot, it’s still up for grabs. “That’s going to be a ‘wait-and-see’ on who’s going to be the starter… with Jordan Young and Shakur Smalls,” added Pittman. “I feel really good about five of those guys.” And don’t count out Ahkhari Johnson—”He’ll hit you and play a lot of special teams.” But are they proven playmakers?

Well, Miguel Mitchell returns healthy and ready to compete after a limited 2024 season. Larry Worth III brings experience with 54 tackles last year, while Auburn transfer Caleb Wooden adds depth and versatility. Now, with Jordan Young and Shakur Smalls also in the mix, Arkansas’ safety room is loaded with competition.