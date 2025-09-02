Sam Pittman Issues Clear Rivalry Stance With Arkansas State to Confirm Who’s Under Real Pressure

Sam Pittman has a winning resume, but last season’s results didn’t always reflect it. The man’s a Joe Moore Award finalist, a Pittsburgh State Hall of Famer, and a former NAIA All-American—a background that speaks for itself. Yet, Arkansas finished with a 7-6 record in 2024, which left fans wanting more. Come Week 1, the Razorbacks delivered, crushing Alabama A&M 52-7, racking up yards and touchdowns with ease. The problem? That dominant win just amplified the pressure for the Week 2 rivalry game, and Pittman knows the stakes are pretty high!

It’s not just hype; Arkansas has a long history of not playing in-state teams—over a century, in fact. That’s what makes this game so huge. They’ve played baseball but never football. This Saturday, though, that changes. War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, where the Razorbacks have played annually since 1948, will host Arkansas State versus Arkansas. Fans understand: this isn’t just a game; it’s history.

But Sam Pittman doesn’t see it like a rivalry, and that makes sense, as going up against each other for the first time doesn’t give you Ohio-Michigan feels, right? And talking about the pressure of rivalry post-game, he said, “I think certainly we’re the ones with the pressure on us. I wouldn’t think that they would have it. That’s the reason I’m assuming it’s the first time we’ve ever played, because most of the time it would be our decision whether to play that game or not. So certainly we have high respect for their program. I don’t think there are a ton of Arkansas kids, to be totally honest, on their team nor on ours. So I think the rivalry goes from “It’s the first game, and it’s the fans.”

Well, Sam Pittman and his Razorbacks are feeling the heat, and he’s well aware. Pittman has tasted victory before, resurrecting Arkansas with a 9-4 season in 2021. It was one of just two eight-win seasons in the last ten years, and now the expectation is to keep that success going. After a 52-7 thrashing of Alabama A&M in the opener, the stakes are even higher, ratcheting up the pressure as Arkansas prepares for this historic clash with Arkansas State.

Here’s the deal: Sam Pittman isn’t focused on Arkansas State being the big rival this week. His real issue? War Memorial Stadium. The Arkansas coach has made it clear he doesn’t like moving the Razorbacks from Fayetteville to play in a smaller venue, often with empty seats and issues. On Monday, he sarcastically wondered if he’d finally experience the “terrifying” atmosphere Peyton Manning once joked about. The subtext was obvious: he wants this to be the last time Arkansas plays in Little Rock.

And let’s not forget Sam Pittman’s history with War Memorial is rough. As an assistant, he saw Arkansas go just 1-3 there, including a stunning 2015 loss to Toledo. Even the one win, a close 31-21 game against Samford, didn’t help much. “We didn’t have a lot of fond memories,” Pittman said, remembering those trips as tough for the Razorbacks. Now, as head coach, he still dislikes the bus rides down I-40 and playing in a stadium 20,000 seats smaller than Razorback Stadium.

But despite all of it, Sam Pittman knows the importance of rivalry games, as he pointed out, “We certainly understand the importance of the game. It’s closer to Jonesville, Little Rock is, than we are. So I hope that it’s packed, that it’s exciting, and that it’s the state playing each other.” Now, with a massive win, Pittman’s team screams domination, but the fans had reasons to cheer, plus a few things to consider before the Arkansas State game in Little Rock.

Sam Pittman’s team’s up-and-down performance against the Bulldogs

First off, let’s talk about some standouts. Taylen Green was the clear star, racking up 322 passing yards and six touchdowns without a single turnover. That’s almost half of last season’s total passing touchdowns in a single game. It’s hard to believe Bleacher Report didn’t include him in their preseason Top 25 QB list – he’s already looking like a potential NFL Draft pick in 2026. Add in Mike Washington Jr.’s 79 rushing yards on only nine attempts, along with O’Mega Blake’s 121 receiving yards and a touchdown, and the offense is clearly still loaded even after losing Andrew Armstrong to the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. The offensive line had a rough start, forcing Green to scramble way too often against a team they should have dominated. While they improved in the second half, Sam Pittman knows that kind of shaky protection won’t cut it in the SEC – especially with the upcoming game against the Red Wolves. On the other side of the ball, the defensive line didn’t fare much better, struggling to generate consistent pressure and allowing Alabama A&M’s passing game to exploit the secondary. That’s a significant concern for Travis Williams’ defense.

Yeah, a 52-7 victory looks impressive, but it’s important to consider the circumstances. Razorback fans got a glimpse of the offense’s potential, along with a look at the problematic line play that could be an issue. Next week’s game against Arkansas State is more than just a rivalry game; it’s the first real test of whether Pittman’s team can fix its problems before the tough SEC schedule begins.