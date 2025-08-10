Sam Pittman Shares Big Update from First Scrimmage as Taylen Green Gets Honest on Arkansas OL

Arkansas football kicked off its first preseason scrimmage Saturday at Razorback Stadium. And while the gates were closed to media, the action inside was anything but quiet. HC Sam Pittman and a team spokesperson shared the numbers and the storylines from the 140-play session. And the big takeaway? The offense came out swinging. Three TDs in the first 15 plays set the tone, with the No. 1 offense taking on the No. 2 defense in the day’s most electric stretch of 11-on-11 work. But here’s the twist.

Pittman, heading into his sixth season, called Saturday’s scrimmage “a good first step.” But with the Aug. 30 opener against Alabama A&M on the horizon, he made it clear there’s still work to do. And he’s preached it before, stating, “You can work hard and not be very good. We’re not near where we need to be.” But Sam Pittman shared a big update on starting QB Taylen Green from the first scrimmage.

On August 9, Arkansas insider Jacob Davis reported that Taylen Green lit up the scoreboard with six touchdown passes during Saturday’s scrimmage. Following that standout performance, Sam Pittman praised him, saying, “He threw 6 touchdowns. Threw ball really well, accurate, ran the offense, controlled like a second year guy probably should. Ready to go.” And if Green can keep up this standard of play rolling into the 2025 season, the Razorbacks could be poised to reach a whole new level.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Green dazzled during the scrimmage, connecting on a 62-yard strike to Mike Washington, who later punched it in with a four-yard run. Then Green also hit O’Mega Blake twice for 15-yard gains and threaded a 20-yard pass to TE Jaden Platt. His calmness and precision stood out, earning praise as the transfer was expected to bring stability to the position. On top of that, in a red-zone showcase, Green went a perfect 4-for-4, capped by a TD toss to Raylen Sharpe. A bright sign for an offense that struggled with consistency last season. However, the second-team offense wasn’t far behind, making big plays all day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Against the first-team defense, KJ Jackson launched a 63-yard TD strike to Monte Harrison. But that duo wasn’t done; they connected again for a 70-yard TD and a 45-yard catch versus the second-team defense. On top of that, Jackson’s 45-yard pass to Rohan Jones also caught Coach Pittman’s eye, showcasing the depth and firepower waiting in the wings. And here, Taylen Green got real about Arkansas OL.

Sam Pittman’s QB1 speaks out on the O-line

The O-line has been able to give solid pass protection. Green and Jackson barely had to scramble, thanks to clean pockets and strong blocking against blitzes from DC Travis Williams. But Razorback QB Taylen Green highlighted the biggest difference this year, stating, “I would say their care.” That attention to detail is already making a noticeable impact on the field. Then Green broke down the details of the offensive line’s chemistry.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“If there’s a pressure drill, they’re really tough on it,” he said. After every play, they check in, “Did you feel pressure on the left? Right?” Green points it out, and the line locks in, communicating as one. It’s not about one guy. It’s the whole unit moving in sync. He gave props to the linemen’s execution, plus the running backs and tight ends who keep everyone comfortable in the pocket. So now, his mindset? “Do my job,” said Green. Then spread the ball to the playmakers out there. But will this caring environment and fresh approach up front fuel a title run this season? That remains to be seen.