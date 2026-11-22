LSU had a chance to get back into the game against Tennessee after a muffed punt gave the Tigers the ball at the Volunteers’ nine-yard line. Quarterback Sam Leavitt needed just one play to find Trey’Dez Green for a touchdown, tying the score at 13.

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But head coach Lane Kiffin’s offense could not build on that break, and Tennessee pulled away for a 27-13 win. However, for ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, the real turning point in Kiffin’s season had come a week earlier.

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“I didn’t look at yesterday’s game as being critical,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show. “I think the Texas loss was really where the whole season blew up following the Alabama loss.”

For Finebaum, the Tennessee game was another version of a problem LSU has struggled to fix all year. The Tigers got a break when Qua Moss muffed Hayden Craig’s punt late in the third quarter.

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PJ Woodland recovered at the Tennessee 9, and Leavitt connected with Green for a touchdown on the next play. LSU got a short field, but it still could not find a way to win. At this point, the ESPN analyst appeared to have given up on the season, and he made no effort to hide his disappointment.

“How many times have we seen the same game this year?” Finebaum remarked. “They had a gift on the fumble punt, and they just couldn’t score. It’s just the same old story.”

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Finebaum was especially dismissive of the message coming out of Baton Rouge. He questioned whether Kiffin’s confidence in his long-term plan could change the way people now view the program.

“No matter what he says now, it’s not going to matter,” Finebaum said. He then described much of Kiffin’s pitch as “smoke and mirrors,” arguing that the HC had leaned on LSU’s football brand without producing the results to support it.

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Even so, the Tennessee defeat was another poor afternoon, but LSU’s loss to Texas on November 14 was where the chips started to fall. The Tigers led 21-13 entering the fourth quarter at Tiger Stadium.

They had outplayed the Longhorns for long stretches and were in position to secure a win that could have kept their playoff hopes alive. Then the offense stopped producing.

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LSU failed to score in the final quarter, while Texas chipped away with a 50-yard field goal before Arch Manning led the winning drive. However, the most glaring mistake came earlier.

Sam Leavitt threw an interception in the end zone after LSU had moved into scoring range. It was his second end-zone interception of the night and his third overall.

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The Tigers also missed a 38-yard field goal just before halftime. Between that miss and Leavitt’s two interceptions in the end zone, LSU left 17 points on the field, and Texas eventually took advantage.

That loss did more than add another defeat to the record. LSU had entered the game needing a win to remain in the playoff conversation. Instead, the Tigers fell to 6-4, and their margin for error disappeared.

“I think Ohio State is the first team since 2012 to be ranked number one in the country and I think have what be unranked at the end,” Finebaum said. “Guess who the other one was? Lane Kiffin at USC.”

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Saturday’s game offered little evidence that LSU had found a solution. The Tigers managed just two field goals in the first half and went into the break trailing 10-6. Their defense kept them close, forcing three Tennessee turnovers, but the offense failed to provide any rhythm.

Leavitt finished with 222 passing yards and a touchdown, but Tennessee sacked him eight times. LSU’s running game was even less effective, producing only 43 yards on 34 carries.

The Tigers also committed 16 penalties, including eight false starts, as the noise at Neyland Stadium repeatedly disrupted their offense. The game was tied, though, at 13 entering the fourth quarter.

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Tennessee QB Faizon Brandon then broke the deadlock with an 18-yard touchdown run with 8:22 remaining. After Leavitt fumbled on LSU’s next possession, Brandon found another opening and ran 55 yards for the score that put the game away.

The defeat leaves LSU at 6-5 overall and 3-5 in SEC play. Kiffin has also become the first LSU head coach to lose five conference games in his debut season since Gaynell Tinsley in 1948.

The questions around Kiffin will now start to linger, because LSU didn’t bring Kiffin to Baton Rouge to settle for a losing conference record. The university hired him after his successful run at Ole Miss, giving him a seven-year contract worth $91 million.

Moreover, the LSU hierarchy also backed Kiffin as he put together a roster valued at more than $40 million. Additionally, when Kiffin wanted to bring back former NFL players, the program stood behind him despite the SEC backlash.

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The backing, though, came with expectations. Kiffin was supposed to bring an explosive offense and put LSU back in the national championship conversation. Instead, Kiffin has struggled to finish games against ranked opponents, and his playoff hopes are already gone.