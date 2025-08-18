College Football Program Offers Twin Brothers on Same Day Ahead of Pac-12 Realignment

It doesn’t happen often: two brothers of the same age, in the same field, and in the same football position, receiving the same college offer on the same day. More than just recruiting news, that’s a headline, and it has come straight from Bergen Catholic High School, Oradell. Yeah, kind of reminds us about the Boozer twins, don’t you think so? Cayden and Cameron dunking it into the bucket for the Duke Blue Devils, or the legendary tennis players, the Bryan brothers, Bob and Mike, entering the Hall of Fame together.

The NFL also boasted of such a duo. Devin and Jason McCourtney, who played together through high school, achieved the greatest feat together when they clinched the Super Bowl, becoming the first set of twins to do so. Now, two cornerbacks from New Jersey have received a college offer from San Diego State University. Till now, the duo has received offers from Rutgers, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Minnesota, among others. Well, Michigan is obviously there, and now the Aztecs are also in the mix.

“We’re both blessed to receive an offer from San Diego State University,” tweeted Adrian & Amiir Woodward on X. They play for Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell and have expressed impressive athletic feats. Both of them have a four-star rating and are top 10 cornerbacks in the Class of 2028. Adrian holds the No. 4 spot, while Amiir boasts the No. 9 position, according to 247Sports.

In his freshman year, Adrian tallied 11 tackles, with 1.5 tackles for loss, while Amiir recorded 8 tackles and 5 tackles for loss, according to MaxPreps. College football recruiting analyst Tom Lemming broke down Adrian’s game, calling him a “wide receiver/defensive back with terrific athletic ability and big time ball skills,” per Lanning’s X post. Amiir’s abilities prompted a similar analysis from Lemming. “Shows explosive speed, hands, and moves. Runs at 10.8 and a 21.7 200 m.”

Not just football, the Woodward twins are making waves in track and field as well. In June, the duo tied a new state jersey record of 1:24.69, placing third at nationals, co-owning the record with Winslow, who had previously set the record in 2003. With such athletic prowess, a ton of schools are eyeing to land them, and as per EJ Holland’s report, the twins might have a sweet spot for the Wolverines.

In mid-July, Michigan Recruiting Insider EJ Holland reported about the Wolverines’ piqued interest in the Woodward twins, Adrian & Amiir. “Michigan offered elite 2028 twin brothers Adrian (@twinghost2k) & Amiir Woodward (@Yaboiamiir22) this offseason.”

And as per the insider’s report, much to Moore’s delight, the duo has visited Ann Arbor and has expressed high interest. If Michigan lands the commitment of Adrain and Amiir, they won’t be the first pair of twins throwing snaps at Ann Arbor. The Wolverines had Gemon and German Green, twin defensive backs in the Class of 2018. Zooming in to more recent times, Moore just flipped defensive backs Tevis and TJ Metcalf from Arkansas during the winter portal.

San Diego State joins the Pac-12

An offer from San Diego State is much more than that. Presently, the Aztecs compete in the Mountain West Conference, but effectively from July 1, 2026, they will become a part of the Pac-12. For decades, the Pac-12 was one of the biggest conferences, but a mass exodus left it buckling. The conference’s most successful programs, Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC, left for the Big 10, while the rest left for the Big 12 and ACC, leaving behind Washington State and Oregon State. But the Pac-12 is not idling around; they are trying to fill those gaps, restructuring and realigning their conference.

“For over a century, the Pac-12 Conference has been recognized as a leading brand in intercollegiate athletics,” Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement in September 2024. “We will continue to pursue bold, cutting-edge opportunities for growth and progress to best serve our member institutions and student-athletes. An exciting new era for the Pac-12 Conference begins today.”

As per reports, San Diego State, Boise State, Fresno State, and Colorado State are to join the membership next year. Gonzaga is another addition, but it doesn’t have a football program. As per the NCAA rules, you need 8 teams to remain eligible for the Football Bowl Subdivision league.So, the eighth program? Texas State has agreed to join the conference.