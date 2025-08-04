Saquon Barkley’s 600lb Record Broken by Penn State Athlete Who is Predicted to Join Commanders

It has been over eight years since Saquon Barkley left the Nittany Lions, but his Penn State legacy is still legendary. But is it time to move on from Barkley’s legendary run in Happy Valley? Well, Saquon, you better move over, because you seem to have got some company… It’s that time of year again. And Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List for the 2025 season has officially landed.

While the 2025 Freaks List boasts some athletic anomalies like Ohio State’s wideout Jeremiah Smith at No. 1, Oregon’s monstrous D-lineman A’Maury Washington at No. 4, and Notre Dame’s explosive Bryce Young cracking the top 50, it’s the player sitting at No. 19 that is stealing the spotlight before the season has even begun.

Nick Singleton has been part of a thunder-and-lightning duo for years and now, heading into his senior campaign, is poised to make historic waves at Penn State this season. The Nittany Lions’ 228-pound running back has broken Saquon’s long-standing squat record with a 665-pound lift. But Singleton didn’t stop there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Nittany Lions’ RB benched 435 pounds, power cleaned 395, and clocked a blazing 4.35 in the 40-yard dash, just two hundredths of a second off Barkley’s legendary 4.33, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Nick has also recorded a shuttle time of 4.18, a broad jump of 10’5′, and a max velocity of 23.5 mph.

AD

“I get super-excited when we’re able to shave .500 off his 40,” Penn State strength coach Chuck Losey said. “I get excited when we put five pounds on his power clean, 10-15 pounds on his squat.” These are incremental improvements for someone maxing out his strength. And Singleton is rewriting the program’s strength standards and putting scouts on red alert.

Not only is Singleton a terror in the weight room, but he’s also knocking on the door of Penn State’s greatest-ever running backs. He currently sits fifth in school history with 32 rushing touchdowns and is just over 1000 yards away from overtaking the all-time rushing yardage leader. Last season alone, he rushed for 1,099 yards and 12 touchdowns and, as a receiver, the 21-year-old also caught 41 passes for 375 yards and five more touchdowns. If this season becomes another 1000+ yard season, Singleton will statistically be the greatest running back to play for Penn State and also have more rushing yardage than Barkley.

Well, Feldman’s list always stirs excitement, but Singleton’s rise feels like the start of a new chapter in Big Ten running back lore.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Singleton set to ignite the Commanders’ ground game?

NFL draft chatter is heating up, and the Washington Commanders may soon have a new name to rally behind: Nick Singleton. With the team eyeing a return to Super Bowl contention, analysts and the NFL Mock Draft Database predict the Commanders to land Singleton with the No. 27 pick in the 2026 Draft, a move that would transform a running back room that’s longed for a game-changer since last season’s NFC Championship run. Even with upgrades at almost every position, running back stands out as a spot primed for a rookie takeover, and Singleton’s unique skillset seems to be the missing piece.

Yes, his numbers at Penn State are phenomenal, but it’s more about how perfectly Singleton could fit into Washington’s offensive identity. NFL Draft Buzz raves, “The thunderous back brought a rare blend of track speed and power-lifting strength that has defensive coordinators losing sleep… comes equipped with legitimate 4.39 speed and the raw power to squat 655 pounds — breaking Saquon Barkley’s program record.” The Commanders know what a true workhorse can do for a franchise, especially after fielding so many one-year rentals in 2024. Singleton’s track record for explosive plays, physical dominance, and reliability gives this Washington offense a whole new gear.

Singleton’s journey from high school phenom to Penn State superstar has always carried that NFL inevitability. But if draft projections hold, his next chapter in D.C. could be historic. The Commanders are building around talent like Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, and Singleton’s arrival will only solidify the backfield for seasons to come.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With the 2026 draft not very far, do you think the Commanders will be able to get Singleton?