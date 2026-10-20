Steve Sarkisian Unlikely to Bench Arch Manning as Texas HC Urged to Avoid Throwing Backup QB Into Fire

The warning signs are there for Arch Manning, but a quarterback change isn’t on the cards just yet. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Texas plans to give backup KJ Lacey Jr. more first-team reps ahead of its showdown with Ole Miss. That move has fuelled speculation about Manning’s future, but Steve Sarkisian appears not to be in the mood for a change.

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According to insider Anwar Richardson, Steve Sarkisian has no immediate plans to bench Arch Manning. The Texas quarterback appears to have some breathing room, as Richardson suggests Manning would have to endure a dramatic collapse on the field before Sarkisian even considers pulling the plug on his starting role.

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“I was told that it would take a “sh**ty performance” against Ole Miss for Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian to bench Manning. Sarkisian and his staff are trying to get everything they can out of Manning, and I do not sense that he is on a short leash heading into this weekend,” said Anwar.

“From what I gathered, throwing Lacey into the fire this weekend is not Sarkisian’s ideal scenario.”

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Manning’s mistakes have been impossible to ignore, yet the staff is still reluctant to move on.

Against Oklahoma on October 10, Manning threw two fourth-quarter interceptions, including a pick-six, in a bitter rivalry defeat. Just a week later, another costly mistake proved decisive as he was sacked and fumbled on Texas’ final offensive possession against the Florida Gators.

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Across his last three games, including a 20–17 road win over Tennessee, Manning has thrown just four touchdown passes while committing four turnovers. Meanwhile, Texas’ offensive line has struggled to keep him protected.

According to Pro Football Focus, opposing defences have pressured Manning on 41.8% of his dropbacks over the past three games, a significant jump from the 25.4% pressure rate recorded during his first three outings.

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The last two weeks have been a nightmare for the Texas Longhorns. Once perched atop the AP Top 25, Texas has now fallen to No. 19.

Manning entered 2026 with first-round potential after a promising 2025 debut. Texas added receiver Cam Coleman, running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, and right tackle Melvin Siani to help him reach it.

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TruMedia data shows that the Longhorns rank 103rd nationally in explosive play rate, 64th in scoring offence, 72nd in points per drive and 104th in yards per play. Meanwhile, Manning’s individual numbers offer little relief, as he sits ninth in the SEC in passer rating, 11th in passing yards per game and 10th in completion percentage.

This is hardly what you would expect from a playoff contender, and the disconnect between the team’s expectations and its on-field performance is becoming increasingly evident. Manning might need time on the bench to regroup, but Sarkisian isn’t ready to make that call.

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“Arch can play better for us,” Sarkisian told reporters during his weekly news conference. “He’s our starter. But I need to see a better version of Arch Manning, like I need to see a better version of a lot of guys on our offensive football team right now. But we need to see a better version of him this week.”

With the Playoff picture on the line, this weekend’s game against Ole Miss will show whether Sarkisian’s faith in Manning is justified.