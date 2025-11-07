Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Tries To Woo Viral Internet Sensation With $250K Upside

Lane Kiffin is out to generate more funds for Ole Miss with a smart but risky process. Guess what? Ole Miss took the idea from one of its ACC rivals’ books. The problem started when the House v. NCAA settlement just flipped the entire college sports world on its head. Beginning July 1 this year, these schools can cut direct checks to athletes, with each big-time school getting a cap, think around $20.5 million next year. But because of this rule, revenue generation for sports programs hasn’t been easy.

That’s when Dabo Swinney’s Clemson found a loophole to raise funds amid strict rules. Their idea? Selling alcohol during games. Clemson made a fortune during its season opener against LSU. The stadium sold a jaw-dropping 45,045 units of beer and seltzers just during that game, raking in nearly $468,000 in revenue. It’s wild to think that’s over 4,200 gallons of alcohol flowing through Death Valley that night. But the plan wasn’t satisfactory.

That’s exactly why the Tigers thought of leasing their stadium to the Savannah Banana baseball team for free. The catch? Using the revenue generated during the game. That’s the exact formula that Lane Kiffin is going for. The Rebels HC recently posted a video on X showing his family and friends playing baseball at one of their stadiums, inviting the Savannah Bananas to do the same.

“Come To The Sip @TheSavBananas @SportsCenter,” Kiffin wrote. That’s a good tactic, sure. But will it work? Ole Miss already set a single-game record with $856,242 in alcohol sales during its game against LSU in 2025. Now, they want to generate more money even during non-game weeks. That’s when Clemson’s strategy comes into play.

Earlier this year, Clemson let the Savannah Bananas use its football stadium for free. The school even took responsibility for concessions, parking, and security, as well as on-site ambulances and police and fire crews. In return, Clemson had a field day with all the extra cash from alcohol sales, food, and those fancy luxury suite tickets.

With every seat filled, and that is over 81,000 fans packed in, they were looking at a sweet $250,000 profit from that single game. Now that’s a genius use of Baton Rouge during a non-gameday. Ole Miss is set on a path to follow that same pattern. On top of that, the Savannah Bananas are about to take their Banana Ball show on an epic road trip in 2026, playing two dozen games in some of the biggest sports venues across the country. Their schedule includes stops at 14 MLB ballparks and 10 football stadiums, blending baseball’s charm with the excitement of football atmospheres.

This ambitious tour is part of six teams competing in the Banana Ball Championship League. They are hitting 75 stadiums in 45 states, aiming to roll in front of over 3 million fans. Now imagine the team rolling into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium? Then you see Bill LeRoy getting hold of a marvelous catch. The fans would go crazy shouting, gulping in more liquor (not Lane Kiffin!), and raising the Ole Miss income. It’s a huge parade that’s going to take place. Owner Jesse Cole is pumped about the growth, calling next year’s fan turnout “our biggest yet.” It already has a waitlist of 3 million eager fans.

Clemson football is turning heads with its money-making tactics

After watching Michigan rake in a cool $1.7 million from Zach Bryan’s concert at the Big House, Clemson University is looking to cash in big time with its own events. They kicked off this money-making experiment by letting the Savannah Bananas use Memorial Stadium for free. But now the program is turning up the heat with major concert bookings that could blow those numbers out of the water.

They’ve got George Strait returning to Memorial Stadium on May 2, 2026. It will be his first concert there since 1999. Plus, the lineup includes popular acts like Cody Johnson and Wyatt Flores. Tickets went on sale at the end of October, and fans are buzzing. But the biggest tease of all time came afterwards.

Morgan Wallen’s “Still The Problem Tour” is speculated to be landing in Clemson with a two-night blowout on June 26 and 27! Yeah, you read that right. This is a massive deal since Wallen’s tour has 23 dates, and Clemson’s becoming the final, headline stop. Wallen even confirmed that on his social media. That means we’re definitely looking at a huge summer event that could rival or surpass Michigan’s $1.7 million haul.