Sherrone Moore Receives Sad Recruiting News as 5-Star RB Target Leans Towards SEC Giant Over Michigan – Report

The Maize and Blue Faithful are eager for the commitment of one recruit. The 5’11, 200-pound beast boasts the No. 1 spot as RB in the Class of 2026 and in Virginia, not to forget the 25+ offers he has in his bag. Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Georgia have come up at the top of his list. A highly sought-after prospect indeed, who has made these powerhouses hold their breath as August 19 closes in with a recruitment announcement. So, who is he?

Racking up 1,698 rushing yards, 26 touchdowns, 56 tackles, and seven sacks, Savion Hiter has the CFB circuit vying for his commitment. Sure, the Buckeyes are fresh off their national championship win, and Kirby Smart’s O-line is serving as the NFL pipeline. As per the RPM Machine picks, Georgia and Ohio State look optimistic in his recruitment with 23.6% and 27% respectively. The Vols rake in 17.4% as well. But Michigan receives unfavorable news with the lowest 14.5%, sending a shocker to Sherrone Moore & Co. But that’s not the entire picture. Ohio State and Georgia might seem to have the upper hand in the RPM machine, but Josh Newberg thinks differently.

So, who is coming for the grabs? As it appears, to Michigan’s delight, the Dawgs and Ohio State have lost the edge in Savion Hiter’s recruitment. But Michigan has one program to battle out to land Hiter’s commitment. In a conversation with Rivalsrecruits, analyst Josh Newberg states that the Wolverines and the Vols are the favourites. “Michigan and Tennessee are the favorites. Could go either way. I’ve felt Michigan more than any program for Savion Hiter throughout his recruitment, but in the final weeks, the Vols are certainly right there… He loves the atmosphere on game day, the style of play on offense, what Heupel’s historically done on offense, utilizing the running back relationship with coach (DeRail) Sims, being in the SEC. Those are things that are exciting to Savion Hiter.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Newberg further expands on what Michigan brings to the table. “And then with Michigan, long-standing relationship with Tony Alford, the fit cultural on and off the field in the locker room, the way Michigan showcases the running back in their offense, the pro-style offense, the way they support their student athletes on and off the field, and him being Michigan’s number one target regardless of position.” Yes, Coach Alfred is already a hit at Ann Arbor. Senior tailback Kalel Mullings also echoed the same admiration that many hold for Tony Alford. “Coach Alford genuinely cares for each and every one of us; even when he’s ripping into you, even when he’s getting on you, you know it’s coming from a place of love,” he said per Wolverines Wire.

AD

Earlier, Rivals’ Chad Simmons had pointed out the same possibility. “The Wolverines have been trending since early in the year, and Tony Alford is one of the best when it comes to recruiting running backs. NIL is a real factor here, and we are told Michigan is all-in.” But again, he is optimistic about Josh Heupel’s program as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can Michigan edge out the Vols?

Obviously, the cash factor appears to play a significant part in his recruitment. According to Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong’s report, the Louisa County upshot “is expected to ink an NIL package that will pay him between $600k to $800k as a freshman.” Savion Hiter is reportedly working with King Konsulting and Adam McCann of Jordan Sports Group. And much to Michigan’s delight, McCann is believed to have a strong working relationship with Wolverines general manager Sean Magee.

Last season, Sherrone Moore scooped out $10 million NIL deal for five-star Bryce Underwood to flip from LSU. Would he be willing to splurge on Hiter as well? I mean, if it finally boils down to the cash factor, expect the Wolverines to deliver on that. But then again, VolQuest’s Brent Hubbs thinks that Hiter’s chase will come down to old school recruiting, and it will be about relationships and comfort. “I do think that those numbers are going to be very comparable between the two schools, and it’ll get back to a comfort level,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Josh Heupel’s Vols won’t easily give up their edge. June was especially hard as the recruiting blues settled in. WR Tyran Evans, who had been locked in since January, announced his decommitment. Mario Cristobal scooped in and landed his pledge. Another OL target, Kamari Blair, turned down Tennessee and committed to South Carolina. Brandon Anderson, who had been committed to the Vols since October last year, backed off on his pledge in February.

So yes, Josh Huepel & Co. are fixated on Savion Hiter. Just before the NCAA’s quiet period, the RB gelled with the Vols’ roster. Heupel also planned a VIP tour for Hiter and fam to visit the athletic complex. Maybe a five-star recruit’s pledge can flip the script on their recruiting woes.