Sawyer Robertson Breaks Silence on SEC Exit as $810K Baylor Gamble Gets Clear Verdict

Well, Sawyer Robertson didn’t just fill in; he excelled. As Baylor saw a turnaround from a disappointing 3-9 season in 2023, Robertson became the reason behind it. Stepping in for the injured Blake Shapen, he seized the starting quarterback position, leading the Bears to six consecutive conference victories and an impressive 8-5 finish last year. But his impact on Waco began before his first snap. The former Mississippi State quarterback relied on his trusted one for guidance during his transfer, a support system that eased his transition to Baylor, where he’s now rewriting the team’s narrative.

No wonder Sawyer Robertson made the right choice. And his last season’s performance is proof of it. This guy threw for 3,071 yards and 28 touchdowns while keeping turnovers low with just eight interceptions. His steady hand fuels the Bears’ resurgence, and his 153.1 passer rating ranks seventh-best in program history. Robertson’s yardage lands him in Baylor’s top ten for single-season totals, and he also cracks the top eleven in completions, attempts, and completion percentage. With that all-around production, he cements himself as the leader of the offense and a cornerstone of Baylor’s turnaround.

But what was the real push behind Sawyer Robertson’s transfer move to the Baylor Bears? Well, it’s none other than Denver Broncos QB and former Baylor alum Jarrett Stidham, Robertson’s cousin, who guided him to his final destination. “He helped me actually quite a bit when I was in the transition process from Mississippi State to Baylor. I remember calling him one time, just asking him how it was,” Robertson said on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. “Obviously, the rules were a little different whenever he was going through his process and stuff. And then I remember texting him that I committed to Baylor and stuff, and he was fired up for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Having a guy on his side who himself made a portal move sure eased things out for the 22-year-old. Even though Stidham’s stint with the Bears was just for one year, this man was explosive. He threw for 1,265 yards with 12 TDs and just 2 interceptions with a completion rate of 75%. Now, you can understand why Robertson leaned towards him for his portal move.

AD

But for Sawyer Robertson, it was not just about how great Baylor’s football team is, but about the overall package they bring in with them. Now? Robertson is suggesting the same to every player in the portal: to look for adversity. “Man, honestly, it would be—there are so many things that go into it as far as, like, playing time, and you want to be in a place that you’re going to enjoy not only like within football, but outside of football too, because you need that kind of escape from football whenever football feels like it’s all you do,” he said.

Now, Sawyer Robertson’s hard work finally paid off in a big way. His career-high five-touchdown pass against Texas Tech ended their six-game home winning streak, their longest in fifteen years. That victory was more than just a win; it was a statement. Following a breakout season, Robertson’s NFL Draft stock is soaring. He’s generating significant Day 2 buzz, with teams like the Raiders, Steelers, and Saints showing keen interest.

But all this success would have meant nothing if Robertson didn’t have a strong push behind him.

Sawyer Robertson’s immense trust in Baylor’s $810k gamble

Baylor isn’t rebuilding; they’re reloading. Returning nine of eleven offensive starters from a unit ranked sixth nationally in total yards (440.1 per game), the Bears enter 2025 with a significant advantage. This experienced offense boasts both chemistry and production, setting a high standard in the Big 12. Freshman All-American Bryson Washington leads the rushing attack after a 1,028-yard, 13-touchdown season.

But what’s adding more depth to their offense is that their receiving corps is even stronger. Alabama transfer Kobe Prentice adds SEC-caliber talent to an already potent group, complementing Josh Cameron’s 754 yards and 10 touchdowns from 2024. With Sawyer Robertson at quarterback, Baylor’s high-octane offense is not just efficient—it’s a threat. They’ve built a system that’s both consistently productive and explosively dynamic.

However, all this success is because of their offensive coordinator, Jake Spavital, who transformed Baylor’s once-disastrous offense into a powerhouse. And Sawyer Robertson is nothing but grateful as he said, “I can’t give enough credit to Coach Spavital himself. Just his whole mindset, the way he coaches us, is incredible. If I was a quarterback coach, I’d probably do nothing different than he does. I definitely wouldn’t be as good as he is. And then from there, just the system—there’s so much freedom with checks. He gives the quarterback—like, at the end of the day, he’s like, ‘You’re the one out there playing the game. You got to be effective. You got to be the one that knows it like the back of your hand.'”

Well, Jake Spavital’s remarkable success at Baylor wasn’t easy. He boldly left a lucrative $950k coaching position at Cal, triggering an $810k buyout to take the reins at Baylor. This risky move, a significant financial gamble, is already paying off handsomely with wins and touchdowns. Now, with Sawyer Robertson leading the charge of an impressive offensive line, let’s wait and see how this season turns out for the Baylor Bears.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad