Sawyer Robertson Calls Coaching Legend’s Death a Career Low Point, Cites Faith for Turnaround

Some legends leave footprints so deep they guide you even when they’re gone. For Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson, it was his Mississippi State coach, whose death on December 22, 2022, plunged him into the most challenging period of his career. Yet, instead of faltering, he found strength in his faith, sharpened his resolve, and battled intensely for the starting position against Blake Shapen. Driven by hard-won experience and a powerful legacy, Robertson transforms every obstacle into forward motion—and now, he’s not just competing; he’s excelling.

Mike Leach, a college football coaching genius, passed away due to heart issues, leaving behind a lasting legacy of innovation, his unique personality, and invaluable wisdom. The lessons he imparted still resonate deeply with those he mentored. For Sawyer Robertson, those teachings helped him shape his college career in Waco. What hurts the most? Robertson received a final, unforgettable text from Leach on the night he died. “He said, ‘Don’t overthink anything; just react. You’re at your best when you react,” Robertson said. “So, man, I’ve kind of taken that and run with it, not just on the football field, but I’m going to apply it to life.”

That time became one of the hardest moments of Sawyer Robertson’s life. He was already struggling at Mississippi State, with almost no reps and limited playtime, and then this news hit him out of nowhere. “Honestly, like, a really low point in my career was probably when Leech passed away at Mississippi State because it was like I moved; I’d gone out there really to play for him. You know, and so when he had passed away, he passed away suddenly, you know; nobody, nobody was expecting it. It was like, ‘Okay, I’m here in Mississippi. Pretty far away from home. Football hasn’t gone; I haven’t played a meaningful snap yet,'” Robertson said on the Next Up with Adam Breneman podcast.

Losing your idol before you’ve truly shown what you can do… that’s a tough one. But Mike Leach’s legacy still stays with each one of his players. His impressive career record of 158-106, with a .598 winning percentage, shows his caliber. Even though he just missed the College Football Hall of Fame eligibility requirement of .600, his excellence goes beyond it. His impact continues even now, not just as a brilliant offensive strategist, but also as one of the sport’s most entertaining figures. His legendary rants and unfiltered opinions made every interview appointment a must-watch TV show.

So now, you know why it was a dream-come-true moment for Robertson when he got a chance to play for Leach. But then, with his passing, even Robertson made his move towards Baylor, as playing without his idol didn’t feel right. “All the stuff, and then that happens, and it’s like, okay, like what am I doing? You know, like, I just knew, like, my whole entire life was going to change because I was like, I don’t—I mean, like, my whole reason for coming out here is now gone,” Robertson said.

But through it all, it was Sawyer Robertson’s faith that held him together and helped him to overcome the pain of losing his idol. “And how I overcame that, honestly, like, is my one, I’m very outspoken about my faith. And I think, like, if you don’t have, you don’t have, like, your identity or your foundation built in your faith, then, like, this game, this world, like, this life is just going to chew you up and spit you out,” he said. And now this small kid who dreamed of playing for his role model, takes forward his legacy at Baylor, where he’s already turning heads, leading them to an 8-5 record last season.

Well, he isn’t the only one whose life was impacted by Mike Leach’s sudden demise.

Lincoln Riley stresses Mike Leach’s legacy

Mike Leach changed college football forever with his ‘Air Raid’ offense, impacting the game far beyond playbooks. The former coach of Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State, Leach’s innovative approach and memorable personality transformed the sport. His influence continues, even on coaches like USC’s Lincoln Riley, who first encountered Leach as a walk-on quarterback at Texas Tech in 2002.

Riley recalls, “Mike Leach meant a lot to my career, instrumental in my upbringing. I know there’s been a lot of debate and talk about him belonging in the College Football Hall of Fame. I certainly want to voice my support for that happening. That’s something that’s very important to me.” Looks like Lincoln Riley’s wish might soon come true.

In May, the National Football Foundation (NFF) adjusted the minimum career winning percentage for coaches to .595, opening the door for Leach’s eligibility starting with the 2027 class. With a career record of 158-106, giving him a .600 winning percentage, Leach now qualifies. Lincoln Riley’s admiration for Leach is evident, as Riley spent three seasons as a student assistant and one as a graduate assistant under Leach before becoming the receivers coach at age 23.

Then he progressed to offensive coordinator positions at East Carolina and Oklahoma, ultimately becoming the Sooners’ head coach in 2017. Riley’s reputation as a ‘quarterback whisperer’ flourished as three of his quarterbacks—Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams—won the Heisman Trophy and later went No. 1 overall in the NFL. And it was all because of Mike Leach’s mentorship.

Today, Riley displays a picture of Leach in his office to honor his late mentor, a coaching legend whose innovative strategies and life lessons will continue to influence the sport for years to come.