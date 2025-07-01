Sawyer Robertson Draws NFL Buzz as Baylor Woes Highlight QB’s Bright Spots

As summer workouts kick off in Waco, Sawyer Robertson is stepping into the 2025 season with more eyes on him than ever before. After a breakout campaign in 2024, the Baylor Bears quarterback has emerged as one of the most intriguing names in early NFL Draft discussions. Scouts are circling, analysts are talking, and Robertson knows a strong encore this season could lock in his status as a 2026 early-round pick. But for that to happen, Baylor has to give him something he rarely had last year: support.

Sawyer Robertson carved out a name for himself since he stepped into the starting role in Week 3 and never looked back. He put up 3,071 passing yards and 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while Baylor ended the season at 8-5, which was a stark contrast to their 3-9 from 2023. His ability to produce in high-pressure moments stood out, even as the surrounding offense struggled. One prominent analyst gave further insight on why he is already a cut for the NFL.

“Sawyer Robertson got basically ZERO schematic help last year at Baylor and was already one of the best QBs in the country. After this year the NFL is likely going to LOVE him if he takes even a small step forward,” tweeted Travis May. The CFB analyst added, “Typical Baylor play last year: Bad 7-man protection, 1-2 routes maybe remotely optional…then Sawyer Robertson drops it in a bucket that shouldn’t exist.” And he wasn’t exaggerating.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

It wasn’t just the box score that told Robertson’s story; it was how he got there. His leadership during Baylor’s six-game mid-season win streak brought life to a program many had counted out. He turned heads nationally with a 310-yard, four-touchdown outing against Kansas State, where he showcased his ability at the line to outsmart blitz packages all night long.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Robertson made a habit of bailing out Baylor’s offense in tight windows. His five-touchdown night against Texas Tech turned heads as Baylor won 59–35, and a 329-yard performance versus West Virginia showed off his deep ball accuracy in a 49–35 victory. Even when Baylor’s protection collapsed, and it did often, Robertson remained calm and delivered. But as he eyes the 2026 NFL Draft, one big question looms: Can he do it again, or better yet, elevate? With the return of running back Bryson Washington and receiver Josh Cameron, plus four starting offensive linemen, Robertson’s weapons are familiar. If Baylor wants to make buzz, it will once again ride on Robertson’s arm while NFL teams are watching closely.

Can Sawyer Robertson be an early pick for the 2026 season?

The buzz isn’t just social media hype. Several NFL teams are reportedly tracking Sawyer Robertson as a Day 2, or even late Day 1, possibility for 2026, depending on how this season unfolds. As per several reports, franchises like the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New Orleans Saints have all shown early interest in drafting a signal-caller, and Robertson could be their fit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What makes Robertson attractive is his scheme versatility. The Las Vegas Raiders, who may look for depth in the QB room, should love his combination of size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds), mobility, and touch on deep throws. The Patriots, meanwhile, could be intrigued by his low interception rate and pocket IQ, fitting their mold of a “heady passer”, reported USA Today. The Steelers, with uncertainty surrounding their quarterback future, may see Robertson as the solution after picking Will Howard in the sixth round earlier. Even the Saints could be on the radar, looking for a long-term answer after rolling the dice on Tyler Shough in 2025. Robertson, who has an estimated NIL value of $1-1.5 million, is in all likelihood to find takers during next year’s draft.

What’s uncertain is what happens between now and the 2026 draft, with an entire season to play for. Never forget, Robertson’s shot at the CFB came thanks to a twist of fate with Dequan Finn’s injury in Week 2 of 2024. Now, with the job securely his, he holds the keys to his future. Another productive season, especially with wins to match the stats, and he could shoot up draft boards. Just as long as he stays healthy and gets even a little more help, Sawyer Robertson has every tool to leap.