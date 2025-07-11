Sawyer Robertson Wins Over Baylor Locker Room With Special Trait, Says WR

Well, Sawyer Robertson is Baylor’s undisputed leader going into 2025, and his team rallies behind him in full confidence. Following a disappointing 2023, Baylor roared back in 2024, winning six straight conference games and an 8-5 finish that renewed Waco’s faith in Dave Aranda’s vision. Robertson’s steady play and leadership ignited that resurgence, and he enters this season not just as QB1 but as the heart of a program aiming for a Big 12 title. Even his WR thrives on his confidence, and the entire team sees him as the catalyst for something bigger.

There’s no doubt that Sawyer Robertson has carved out a name for himself since the day he took up reins in Waco. This guy put up 3,071 passing yards last year with 28 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions. Remember his game against Texas Tech? This guy threw a career-high five touchdown passes and stopped the Red Raiders’ six-game home winning streak last year. It was their longest in 15 years, and that’s no small feat.

Now, a guy of that caliber will obviously step up as a leader with no competition. Last year it was a close call between Dequan Finn and Sawyer Robertson, but this time Dave Aranda knew what he was doing. And even Baylor’s WR Josh Cameron is pretty confident playing under Robertson’s leadership. “I think it just gives a little bit of a different kind of confidence in the offense and really the team. Just everyone’s really rallying behind him, really just continuing to boost him and give him that confidence that he needs. And then whenever he’s confident, then the whole team’s confident. It’s just an energy that kind of goes back and forth with each other,” Cameron said on 365 Sports.

That trust didn’t just come in one day. In 2024, Sawyer Robertson dominated the game, etching his name in the program’s record books with a stellar season. His 153.1 passer rating ranked seventh all-time, and his passing yards landed him seventh on the single-season list. Robertson’s success wasn’t limited to yardage; he ranked among the top 11 in completions, attempts, and completion percentage. His touchdown prowess was equally impressive, placing him sixth in single-season touchdowns and eighth in TD-to-interception ratio. Robertson didn’t just meet expectations—he exceeded them.

But the hype train doesn’t just stop there. Josh Cameron further praised Sawyer Robertson’s zero to no attention towards media hype. “I think Sawyer just does a great job of being like a low-key kind of guy. He likes to, not kind of keep to himself, but kind of keeps to himself—stay low-key, but still kind of lead other guys around him. And he doesn’t really get caught up in the media hype, things like that. He’s just really good at tuning out and keeping his course,” Cameron added. Look, after his breakout season, this guy is already generating day 2 draft buzz.

That’s right; teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Steelers, and New Orleans Saints are already showing interest in drafting him. But despite all that, he remains unfazed by the spotlight. And this season? He’s already turning into a leader. “I would just say not only actions but also the way he speaks. He’s not so much an aggressive kind of leader; he’s more of a when-he-speaks-it’s-powerful kind of leader,” Cameron said. So, now they aim to grab that conference title this season, and Sawyer Robertson is already trusting his supporting troops.

Sawyer Robertson on his supporting troops

Baylor isn’t rebuilding; they’re reloading. Returning nine of eleven offensive starters from a unit that ranked sixth nationally in total yards (440.1 per game) last season, giving them an upper hand. This experienced, high-scoring offense boasts proven talent and chemistry. Freshman All-American Bryson Washington leads the rushing attack, having amassed 1,028 yards and 13 touchdowns. A nearly intact offensive line, converting 92% of red-zone opportunities (fifth nationally), provides a solid foundation.

On top of that, the receiving corps is even stronger in 2025, boosted by Alabama transfer Kobe Prentice’s SEC-caliber speed and skill, complementing Josh Cameron’s 754 yards and 10 touchdowns from last season. With Sawyer Robertson at quarterback and this potent offense, Baylor is ready to compete with anyone in the revamped Big 12.

Despite the hype, Sawyer Robertson stays locked in and makes his offensive line remember their main goal. “At the beginning of the offseason, we preached to others that we wanted to win the Joe Moore Award (as the nation’s top offensive line),” Robertson said on Big 12 Media Days. “I feel like each day, we’re taking steps to that. What I can say is just don’t get complacent. Each and every day, I try to tell my group—and also myself—we’ve got more to work for. That’s been the message.”

Best part? Sawyer Robertson didn’t shy away from enforcing the cultural shift carried out by Dave Aranda. Robertson emphasized that discipline and accountability were non-negotiable, especially among new players. “Well, it’s you who have to have so like all the new guys, right? Whether it’s a freshman, whether it’s a transfer, whatever, um, you come into the the university at Baylor and we do things how we do things, right? And so if they’re out of line, it’s like, hey, you might have done this at the place that you were before in high school or at your other previous college,” Robertson said.

So, with a strong returning troop and a team with immense trust in their QB, let’s see how this season turns out for them.