Sawyer Robertson’s Breakout Offsets Baylor’s Blunder as Doubts Grow Around Dave Aranda

The Baylor Bears aren’t repeating the same mistake twice, and Sawyer Robertson is the reason behind it. Following a disappointing 3-9 season in 2023, hampered by missed opportunities in the transfer portal, the Bears rebounded strongly in 2024. Robertson’s composed leadership transformed the team, leading Baylor to six consecutive conference victories and an 8-5 record. With the transfer portal now a source of strength and renewed faith in Dave Aranda‘s coaching, Baylor heads into 2025 with significant momentum and a quarterback ready to take them even further.

Well, there’s a reason why the Baylor Bears went 3-9 in 2023, and that was their weak offensive line. That year, the team surrendered a Big 12-worst 34 sacks. Their portal inconsistency made things even worse for them, and On3’s Andy Staples didn’t mince words before pointing it out. “It was Dave Aranda who made those headlines last year at Big 12 media days, where he basically said we weren’t paying players at all. And that’s why the offensive line was bad,” Staples said. But then the head coach made sure that their 2024 class doesn’t face such scrutiny.

Baylor aggressively used the transfer portal last year, targeting their biggest weakness: offensive line depth. They added five key transfers: Omar Aigbedion (Montana State), Colin Truett (Chattanooga), Sidney Fugar (South Carolina), Colton Thomasson (Texas A&M), and JUCO standout Ka’Marii Landers. Having learned from 2023’s shortcomings, Baylor prioritized experience upfront.

Even analyst Ari Wasserman brings out the fact that both Oklahoma State and Baylor learned their lesson the hard way. “And I think Baylor was one of them two years ago, and Oklahoma State last year. But like, both of these coaches have invested in their roster, and the one thing that you can say about Baylor that you can’t say about Oklahoma State is they feel really good about their quarterback going into the year,” Wasserman added. No wonder that’s the case; with a strong QB and offensive line, the Baylor Bears are set to make an impact.

Last year, Sawyer Robertson took control of Baylor’s offense, delivering a stellar performance. He threw for 3,071 yards and 28 touchdowns, while limiting turnovers to just eight interceptions. Robertson’s consistency shone throughout the season. His 153.1 passer rating is the seventh-best in Baylor history, and his yardage ranks among the program’s top ten single-season totals. He also finished in the top eleven in completions, attempts, and completion percentage, solidifying his status as a team leader.

That’s exactly why Robertson was Coach Aranda’s constant choice for the starting quarterback role despite getting transfer player Dequan Finn. “They brought in Dequan Finn from Toledo as a transfer. The idea was [that] he would be the starter. That’s not how it worked out. Finn played, but Robertson took over, and Robertson never let it go,” Andy Staples pointed out. Now, the team is ready to grab that Big 12 title with an impressive roster overhaul of 21 commits and 22 transfer players this season.

Baylor isn’t rebuilding; they’re reloading with a powerful offense. Nine of eleven offensive starters return from a unit that averaged 440.1 yards per game—sixth-best nationally last season. This continuity provides a significant advantage. Freshman All-American Bryson Washington leads the backfield after rushing for 1,028 yards and 13 touchdowns. With this returning talent and chemistry, Baylor enters 2025 with one of the Big 12’s most battle-tested offenses. Now, Baylor’s offense is ready to compete with anyone in the revamped Big 12. But can Aranda actually lead them to it?

Doubts rising over Dave Aranda’s coaching status

Entering Year 6, Baylor’s Coach Aranda boasts a 31-30 overall record and 21-24 in the Big 12. Despite a strong 2024 rebound, many see him as a top-tier defensive coordinator rather than a proven head coach. Andy Staples agrees: “Dave Aranda is going to be a great defensive coordinator no matter what. Like that his bonafides are are established there. That’s never going to change. Can he be a consistently good head coach is the question. I do think this can work. I think there’s a place for different management styles in the same sport.“

Even with those inconsistencies, Dave Aranda’s tenure includes a historic 2021 season: a 12-2 record, a top ranking for much of the year, and a dramatic Big 12 Championship victory over Oklahoma State, capped by a legendary goal-line stand (21-16). That season showcased Aranda’s high-level leadership potential, when everything clicks.

Now, he’s back on the sidelines, hungry for success and confident in his team. Dave Aranda notices his team reacts to and learns from experiences differently. “I think there’s a confidence in this team,” he said. “I think previously, there would be things that we would talk about. There would be things like ‘here’s a practice clip’ or here is an example of it kinda happening somewhere else at some other school, and for our team (returners) to have gone through it and in big moments accomplish the thing that they set out to do.” Let’s wait and see how this season turns out for them.