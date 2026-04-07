Scandalous Michigan Coach From Jim Harbaugh Era Clears Feelings on Kyle Whittingham Hire

Michigan hopes the Kyle Whittingham era will bring stability, but the ghosts of the Jim Harbaugh era aren’t staying quiet, least of all Connor Stalions. The central figure of the sign-stealing controversy has now broken his silence on Warde Manuel’s attempt to set the house in order by hiring the former Utah head coach.

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“I personally don’t even think there’s that much talk about. I mean, his resume, the film of Utah, speaks for itself,” said Stalions. “And it’s funny, I love his press conferences because he just answers your question with the fewest words. You can tell he’s just about football. They asked him a question. He’s just like, ‘Well, we’re gonna be physical. What else am I gonna say? Let me go watch my football film; I don’t want to be here.'”

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“But he seems like a really good coach, and the staff seems great. They seem very organized. And I don’t talk to Bryce [Underwood] a ton, but I know he loves him and the QB coach. Yeah, I know they’re excited. They got a few transfers in from out west,” added Stalions.

Although he was a staff member for 18 months with the Wolverines, Stalions’ association with the program as a volunteer and student assistant spanned nearly 8 years. So he knows Michigan very well, and that explains his confidence in the new head coach.

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Following the firing of Sherrone Moore last December, several high-profile coaches from both the collegiate and professional ranks, including Kalen DeBoer, Jedd Fisch, Jesse Minter, and Joe Brady, were linked to the Michigan head coaching vacancy. But at the end, Kyle Whittingham was hired to serve as a “stabilizing force” and “clean name.”

Whittingham spent 21 seasons as Utah’s head coach, becoming the winningest coach in school history with a 177-88 record and leading them to two Pac-12 titles. Michigan leaders view him as a “Hall of Fame”-caliber coach who can compete for national titles immediately. His coaching philosophy, centered on physicality, a strong running game, and elite defense, closely mirrors the identity Michigan established during its 2023 national championship run.

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Even the Michigan head coach set his expectations crystal clear, saying, “I would expect that Michigan would challenge for the Big Ten title every single year. That should be a given. Every single year you should be in the hunt.”

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Since his hiring, Whittingham has taken several immediate steps to stabilize Michigan and maintain its national championship trajectory. He prioritized player retention and building an elite staff, including bringing in OC Jason Beck and a QB coach from Utah to support Bryce Underwood’s development. But for Stallions, last season wasn’t bad.

“They went 9-3 last year; I was gonna say they were the youngest roster,” said the former Michigan staff. “Yes, like, forget about people talking about the coaching staff and all that. They were the youngest roster in the Big 10. It is great.”

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Even after leaving, his pride in Michigan never wavered, but his parting ways with the Wolverines didn’t happen on a good note.

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Why was the former Michigan defensive analyst labeled scandalous?

Connor Stalions was not technically fired; he resigned from his position at Michigan in 2023 while the NCAA investigated his involvement in an illegal sign-stealing operation. He is the central figure in the Michigan scandal because he allegedly orchestrated and funded a sophisticated, multi-year off-campus scouting scheme that violated NCAA rules.

The scandal centered on accusations that Stalions, then a low-level analyst, built an illegal scouting network to steal opponents’ signals. After his departure from Michigan, he pivoted to the high school ranks, first serving as a defensive coordinator at Detroit Mumford before taking over as offensive coordinator for Belleville High’s 2024 playoff run.

While no longer an employee, Stalions remains a visible figure in the Michigan community. Recently, he was seen in attendance at Spartan Stadium for the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. He has also publicly stated a desire to eventually return to coaching at Michigan, though the current NCAA show-cause order makes this legally impossible until at least 2033.