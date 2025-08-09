Scared of Six-figure Loss, College Football Athlete Sues NCAA with Major Career Demand

The NCAA is already due to address so many pending cases, and it just got slapped with another one. College football is seeing one more player take the top brass to court as he fights for his career. It’s an issue that can put players in a limbo, especially threatening their NIL deals. Will the NCAA bend to the players’ demands? Or will it keep him in a drought and cause him to miss out on an important sum?

After Diego Pavia, Indiana‘s Louis Moore is moving to court. Like the Vanderbilt QB, he is fighting for the same demand: one more year of eligibility. The DB is yet to join practice, as he has exhausted his years of eligibility according to the standing rules. This season was supposed to be a homecoming for Moore, considering he played 2 seasons at Ole Miss before coming back to Indiana after his first stint. However, he played one season with Navarro Junior College, which falls under JUCO football.

In the NCAA’s eyes, this is counted as one year of eligibility, but Moore wants otherwise. According to the DB, this year of football “should not be counted against him.” His attorney, Brian P. Lauten, told ESPN’s Heather Dinich. If Moore is kept out of college football this year, he could be looking at losses amounting $400,000 in NILs. Lauten said that the rule “discriminates against athletes who attend or desire to go to junior college.”

“Several federal courts have already found that this five-year eligibility rule, as it applies to junior colleges, violates the Sherman Antitrust Act, and it’s an illegal anticompetitive by law,” Lauten added. Louis Moore and his counsel have followed the path of Pavia’s case, using it as legal precedent. It’s been a little tricky at the court when it comes to gaining extra years of eligibility, as seen in Rahsul Faison’s situation. It’s unclear when Moore, who has already had plenty of game and starting experience, will join practice, and when his lawsuit will next see a development.