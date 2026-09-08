“Scared,” “Silly Threat”: CFB Fans Divided After Greg Sankey’s SEC Escalates Legal Fight Against Lane Kiffin’s LSU

LSU beat Clemson 51-10 on Saturday without Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris. Lane Kiffin still made the moment about them. At halftime, he told a sideline reporter it took everything not to say “imagine if we had pros.” That remark is now leading to a bigger federal court fight.

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The SEC amended its lawsuit on September 8 against LSU, Kiffin and school officials. The conference wants a federal judge in Alabama to recognize its right to expel LSU. This is an escalation, not a sure vote to kick the Tigers out.

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NEWS: The SEC filed an amendment to its federal lawsuit against LSU, Lane Kiffin and school officials on Tuesday, which seeks the authority for the SEC to expel LSU from the league. The SEC is not expected to take such action, but the filing indicates the seriousness of the… pic.twitter.com/MrKjq4omkA— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 8, 2026

The amended filing uses Kiffin’s own words as evidence. It cites his Clemson sideline comment. The SEC alleges that the remark reflected LSU’s continued opposition to the conference’s Professionalism Rules. It also alleges a lack of institutional control over LSU’s athletics program. The complaint contrasts Kiffin’s public remarks with the silence of LSU President Wade Rousse and athletic director Verge Ausberry.

The dispute stems from an eligibility case involving athletes seeking a fifth and final season of college football after recent eligibility-rule changes. Wright and Harris, who had signed NFL contracts, were among the players seeking to return to the college game. A Louisiana judge first issued a temporary restraining order in August, then granted a preliminary injunction on September 3 that prevented the NCAA and SEC from penalizing schools for rostering the plaintiffs while the case proceeds.

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That blocked the NCAA and SEC from keeping them off the field. Kiffin, who left Ole Miss for LSU, recruited former Rebels Wright and Harris. The SEC called it an orchestrated campaign against its new rule. That rule bars athletes who declared for a pro draft and did not withdraw, signed a pro contract, or appeared on a pro roster.

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The conference also argues it has a First Amendment right of expressive association. It does not want its brand tied to conduct it has rejected.

The amendment allows expulsion by a two-thirds vote. League presidents will meet Thursday, September 10, to decide whether to terminate LSU as a member. The SEC asked for a temporary restraining order so LSU cannot interfere with that meeting.

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LSU has stayed quiet on the Tuesday filing. An LSU spokesperson told Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger the school has no comment.

Wright and Harris remain enrolled as Kiffin left two spots open on the 105-man roster against Clemson. The door is still open if the legal picture changes.

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The threat immediately split college football fans online.

“lol even the sec is scared of lsu,” one fan wrote.

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Another said, “They know they would never do it, so it’s a silly threat tbh.”

A third posted, “The @SEC won’t bust a grape in a fruit fight! And Greg Sankey is no longer welcome in the state of Louisiana!”

Some backed the conference. “I fully back this they don’t deserve the prestige of the SEC.”

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Others pictured a different ending. “If Lane Kiffin and LSU goes on to win the national championship this year without those players, it would make the last 2-3 weeks even more hilarious 😭😭😭”

One more posted, “Can’t wait for LSU to join fellow independent Notre Dame with half an ACC schedule.”

Thursday’s meeting will show how far the conference is willing to go.