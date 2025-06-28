Scarred by Recent Upsets, Kirby Smart Gets Strong Loyalty Message From Latest Georgia Commit

Kirby Smart has built Georgia into a national powerhouse with a culture rooted in toughness, development, and dominance. But even the top dogs take a few hits. And lately, the Bulldogs have taken more than expected. A few high-profile flips have fans in Athens biting their nails, and just when it looked like momentum was slipping, Georgia got a loyalty boost from a recruit who may end up being a cornerstone for the 2026 class.

In a recruiting cycle where losses have piled up at key positions, Thursday brought a much-needed win. Elite safety Chace Calicut, ranked No. 4 at his position by Rivals, made it official—he’s headed to Athens. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound defender out of Houston’s North Shore High announced his commitment to Georgia during halftime of the OT7 Finals in South Florida. It was a huge pickup for the Dawgs, not just because of Calicut’s ranking—but because of what he represents.

“I made my decision down there at Georgia during the official visit,” said Calicut. “The coaches always told me that when you’re home, it’ll feel right … When I stepped foot on Georgia’s campus, after I got a feel for the program, I knew it was the right spot.” That’s the kind of quote Georgia fans needed to hear after a few heartbreaking swings on the trail.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Calicut didn’t just commit—he drew a line in the sand. “When I commit to a school, the fan base won’t have to worry about me switching up on them or changing to another school. … I’m a full Dawg now,” he said.

AD

In today’s college football world, where flips and decommitments happen every week, Calicut’s words felt like a relief for Georgia. The Bulldogs haven’t just landed a top-tier defensive back. They’ve landed someone who gets the culture—and wants to be a part of building it.

Georgia’s DB tradition was a big part of what sealed the deal. Donte Williams and Travaris Robinson led the charge, with Kirby Smart right there backing them. “How could it get better?” Calicut asked. “I don’t think it can … playing for Kirby Smart, at Georgia, at defensive back… Kirby Smart, Donte and T-Rob — that’s the best you can get for a long cornerback.”

And for Calicut, it’s not just about development—it’s about maximizing potential. “If you wanna get produced, if you wanna go to the next level, you wanna play at Georgia,” he added. “They maximize your potential there. That’s all they want you to do — to keep getting better … to keep your head down and work.” His message? He’s not looking for hype—he’s looking for growth. And right now, that’s what Kirby Smart needs in his locker room. But it hasn’t all been good news. In fact, the last few weeks have been a tough stretch for Smart and his staff.

Kirby Smart’s recruiting gut punches

On June 26, five-star RB Ezavier “EJ” Crowell committed to Alabama, choosing the Tide over Georgia, Texas, and Auburn. “Every time I’m back, it just feels right. You can’t fake the culture … it’s built into everything they do,” Crowell said, making it clear his decision wasn’t just a flash-in-the-pan flip—it was built on deep ties.

Just before that, five-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds, the No. 1 CB in the nation, chose Alabama as well. He was expected to stay in-state at Georgia, but Alabama’s new staff pulled off the upset. That one stung—especially since Edmonds is from Sprayberry High, right in Georgia’s backyard.

And on his 18th birthday, Vance Spafford surprisingly flipped his commitment from Georgia to Miami, marking a big recruiting win for the Hurricanes. The California standout, ranked No. 237 nationally and No. 38 among wideouts, had been a long-time target for Georgia. But when it was time to decide, Spafford chose “The U,” telling 247Sports that “The football team is made up of the best of the best.” And if that wasn’t enough? Five-star OT Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, shocked everyone by committing to Miami too.

The 6’8″, 325-pound lineman had visited Athens six times and was widely considered a Georgia lean. But in the end, Miami’s bond-building efforts, led by Mario Cristobal and OL coach Alex Mirabal, won him over. “It just felt genuine the whole way,” said Cantwell.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These four losses—at running back, wide receiver, cornerback, and offensive tackle—have shaken up Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class trajectory. And with each big flip, the pressure has quietly grown in Athens. That’s why Calicut’s decision couldn’t have come at a better time. Not only is he a big-time defender from a talent-rich area, but he also brings a mindset Smart covets. Calicut saw Georgia’s late push—his offer came this spring—and felt their pitch was honest and focused on development.

Texas made the early move, offering him after his junior season. They were considered the front-runners for a while. But Georgia? They closed the gap fast and didn’t just catch up—they sprinted past the rest. Two major visits with Calicut and his family sealed it.

“It’s one of the best schools to go play defensive back at,” Calicut stated. “They maximize your potential there at Georgia. That’s all they want you to do—to keep getting better … to keep your head down and work.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the end, Calicut’s commitment is more than just a win—it’s a statement. He’s not just picking a school—he’s picking a standard. And he’s sticking to it. For Kirby Smart, that’s the kind of player who can anchor a class—and help turn around a tough few weeks on the trail. After all the recent flips, Calicut’s pledge is a reminder that Georgia still has pull. And more importantly, they still have believers.