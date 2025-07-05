Scott Frost Gets Strong Dante Carr Verdict as UCF AD Faces Pressure for Big Call

The prodigal son has returned to UCF. After a two season stint as the Knights’ HC from 2016-17, Scott Frost isn’t wasting any time. After grabbing Arkansas signal caller Kane Archer, he and his QBs coach McKenzie Milton just doubled down on QB talent with a Pennsylvania elite in the form of Dante Carr. He committed after a June 1 visit and an offer the next day. But a double QB haul for 2026? Maybe there’s a strategy behind that.

On July 4, StatBoyDrew’s Andrew Gluchov joined Locked on UCF to drop a verdict on UCF’s double QB situation. And it’s going to be high competition on full display. “If you want to go like somewhere and you have to compete to win the job and prove that you belong, then you go to an FBS school, a power conference school, and you deal with that competition,” he said. “I very much doubt Kane Archer is intimidated by Dante Carr or vice versa. I don’t think either are intimidated by each other.” Instead what he foresees is that once they get on campus, “they’re going to push each other.” And given their traits, it’s hard to argue.

Dante Carr, out of Minersville Area, is a no-nonsense dual threat QB. At 6’4, 220-pounds, he’s also a multi-sport player with school records in track and field. He’s also the first QB in school history to go 1000+ passing and rushing yards in a single season. As a junior, he passed for over 1,700 yards and 22 TDs while rushing for 1,100+ yards and 23 scores. Kane Archer is no slouch either. Last season, he tossed for 3,880 yards and 57 TDs to just two interceptions. He set a national record by completing 81.5% of his passes. On the ground, he racked up 795 yards and 10 TDs.

But Dante Carr isn’t fazed by his competitor. Instead, it gives him more excitement to look forward to. “The biggest thing is that they want to win,” he said. “They want people to come in and compete right away. It’s something that I am really excited about, to come in with someone as good as Kane. Whether it’s me or whether it’s him, I know that we are going to support one another.” And that’s the mindset of a leader. As Gluchov added, “Iron shapes iron. And so, one’s going to do well, the other’s going to push to get better and try to overtake them.” But there’s a factor that needs thoughtful consideration from UCF’s AD.

Can UCF AD retain Scott Frost’s recruitment wins?

When the NCAA v. House settlement got approved, UCF AD Terry Mohajir made a statement. “At UCF, our priority has always been the academic and competitive success of our student-athletes. And we continue to remain committed to adapting to the new structures that have emerged.” Schools are set to distribute the revenue-sharing amount of up to $20.5 million annually among their sports however they see fit. “Now you got to start working on keeping players happy and money is part of it,” Andrew Gluchov noted. “Money makes it a lot easier. So UCF’s going to have to, and this goes up to Terry Mohajir level, is going to have to decide how they’re going to budget that approximately 18 million available between the different sports in funding to keep these players on their roster.”

UCF might already have a plan concerning revenue sharing. The plan is that about 90% of that $20.5 million is going to Scott Frost’s program and men’s basketball combined. Then, 5% to women’s basketball and 5% split among other sports unlike Iowa State which is set for equal distribution. So while the football program is quarterback shopping and building a promising roster, the pressure to keep them on campus rests on Mohajir’s shoulders.

Can UCF be competitive in this new pay-to-play era and keep the whole athletic department afloat? That answer may define not just UCF’s Big 12 future but how long Scott Frost sticks around.