Scott Frost Gets Strong UCF Commitment Update as Potential Future QB1 Seals Decision

Well, Scott Frost’s last season’s 4-8 record cast a harsh light on his tenure, but he’s making sure it’s his last slip-up. He’s aggressively recruiting, bolstering the roster with 14 high school commits and 37 transfers, demonstrating serious intent. His long-term vision is secure, too, with 13 players already committed to the 2026 class. Best part? While Dylan Rizk, Jacurri Brown, and Tayven Jackson battle it out for the starting spot, their successor is already waiting in the wings. That’s right, Greenwood’s 6’1″ three-star quarterback is already hooked into the program, and after his OV, his commitment couldn’t be stronger. It looks like Frost isn’t backing down.

Now, it’s not like the other teams weren’t trying to grab Scott Frost’s future QB. Teams like Arkansas, Michigan, and Missouri already offered this dual-threat weapon back in his 8th grade, and other teams like Appalachian State, Ole Miss, Louisville, and SMU were also in the mix. But despite all the surge, Kane Archer made his way to the Knights. And since announcing his commitment in April, Archer has remained fully committed to UCF.

And last weekend’s visit just sealed the deal for him. “I love it here,” Archer said to the Rivals. “I’m ready to get up here. I get up here in January, and I couldn’t be more excited. Coaching staff, everybody, I don’t think you can get a better place than this in the country. I think I made the right choice, and I can’t wait to get up here.” With Kane Archer, Dante Carr joins UCF, adding depth to Scott Frost’s roster.

UCF prioritized Archer as their top quarterback recruit for the class of 2026, with quarterbacks coach McKenzie Milton spearheading his recruitment. The two bonded over their similar styles of play. “Coach Milton, we play a lot alike,” Archer said. “When he first saw me, he was like, ‘Hey man, you remind me of myself.’ That was pretty cool. But we do play a lot like each other. I think it’s more so in the brain… Just being a dog, going out there and getting the job done, having the “it” factor.”

Well, who doesn’t want a playmaker like Archer on their team, right? Archer has had a remarkable high school career at Greenwood, leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back state titles and 26 consecutive wins. Last season, he completed a national record 81.5 percent of his passes for 3,880 yards, 57 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He also rushed for 795 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Now, what might do wonders in their favor? Kane Archer’s already developing his bond with Tayven Jackson and Jacurri Brown, and his weekend trip just solidified that. “They’re super cool. I enjoyed them a bunch. I was trying to pick their brain on why UCF is the right place and just making sure I’m 100 percent on everything. They clarified everything for me,” Archer said. He also met tight end commit Charlie Jilek, who left an immediate impact on him. “Like, I’ll be throwing to him. I’m probably going to room with him. Cool, dude. I’m excited to meet everybody and get as many people on board as we can,” Archer said.

But with a future QB waiting on the sidelines, who’s going to take up the charge this season?

Scott Frost’s major QB1 dilemma

Spring camp’s end brings clarity to UCF’s quarterback situation. KNIGHTS247’s Stephen Leonard, on the ‘Cover 3’ podcast, strongly implied Tayven Jackson will start: “Tayven Jackson looks like he’s going to be the starter—that hasn’t been officially announced yet, but he’s shown flashes. He throws a really nice deep ball.” Though not official, spring practice suggests Jackson’s the frontrunner. UCF fans crave quarterback consistency after last season’s carousel of four QBs, none seizing the starting role.

Tayven Jackson enters the picture with impressive poise and potential. His Indiana stats aren’t eye-popping, but they don’t tell the whole tale. In six games, he completed 62.2% of his passes for 349 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception, adding 73 rushing yards and three more scores on the ground. His composure under pressure was truly impressive. Leonard explained the staff’s excitement: “He throws a really nice deep ball,” noting Jackson’s developing rapport with receivers Kason Stokes and Carl Jenkins. This connection could redefine Frost’s offense.

Scott Frost’s vision is implemented without delay. His return marks the return of the intense, high-speed style that defined UCF’s success. Leonard outlined the difference: “Well, they’re definitely more fast-paced than Gus Malzahn, who was kind of a methodical play-caller. Scott Frost likes to go fast. We’ve already seen that during spring camp—they were running up-tempo, moving quickly the whole time.” That pace requires efficiency, confidence, and strong quarterback skills—qualities Jackson seems to be developing rapidly.

Now, let’s wait and see who actually grabs the reins this season.