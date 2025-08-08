Scott Frost Makes QB Delay Call as DJ Black Emerges in WR Consistency Callout

Scott Frost begins his second tenure at the Bounce House. He may not be entrusting the quarterback position to just one player. Honestly, that makes sense. After a season plagued by instability at quarterback, Frost is playing it safe. But this isn’t just any coach seeking a turnaround. It’s the same coach who orchestrated UCF’s undefeated 2017 season, capped off by a Peach Bowl victory over Auburn. Solidifying the Knights as a quintessential underdog story. Now he is back where it began, and his QB comments are already turning heads.

UCF’s quarterback situation is competitive, with Cam Fancher, Jacurri Brown, and Tayven Jackson vying for the starting role under quarterbacks coach Tim Cooper. With kickoff just three weeks away, UCF hasn’t named a QB1, possibly by design. All three quarterbacks offer unique skills, creating a tight three-man race that Cooper seems to be welcoming. He was even suggesting that multiple players might see action against Jacksonville State on Aug. 28. But looks like there’s still no clear front runner for the position.

After finishing up the recent fall scrimmage Scott Frost gave a QB1 update to media. Hitting his update on X UCF’s insider Christian Simmons mentioned, “Scott Frost says there was “some good and some bad” in the scrimmage tonight He says the QBs did do a good job today As far as naming a starter, he says “we’re not there yet and we’re not gonna force that” So, for now it’s still a three man race with no one getting the edge. But can we blame him for the confusion? All three of them are exceptional.

In 2024, Cam Fancher paced FAU with 1,528 passing yards and six touchdowns, though his six interceptions in nine games highlight some inconsistencies. Meanwhile, UCF’s Jacurri Brown offers a true dual-threat presence, contributing 398 passing yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions, alongside 401 rushing yards and four scores. Tayven Jackson saw limited action, but impressed with 349 passing yards, four touchdowns, one interception, and a 57.0 QBR.

Look, UCF’s revolving door at quarterback last season completely derailed what began as a promising campaign. After a 3-0 start, they crashed back to earth, dropping 7 of their last 8 games to finish a painful 4-8. Four different quarterbacks started games. Even though the Knights remarkably ranked 24th nationally in total offense, it was largely smoke and mirrors, fueled by a strong running game. Their passing offense ranked a dismal 106th, highlighting the dysfunction at the quarterback position.

Now, Scott Frost can’t afford another quarterback carousel in 2025 and expects different outcomes. Last year’s October stretch, where they averaged just 21.3 points per game, was devastating. UCF remained competitive but couldn’t deliver the final blow, with drives stalling, turnovers mounting, and the offense failing to finish. This season, they have no room for error. To regain relevance, they desperately need stability at quarterback. And they need it immediately. But that’s not the only position Frost is concerned about.

Scott Frost WR’s room needs to be more consistent

The UCF wide receiver corps has undergone a complete overhaul since last year, which could be a positive change. Only two players who recorded receptions last season are returning, and neither is a true wide receiver. Coach Frost isn’t holding back, acknowledging it’s a work in progress, especially with eight freshmen joining the ranks. But the talent is undeniable, even if it’s unproven and raw.

Now, Marcus Burke, a transfer from Florida, leads the pack. While his stats last year weren’t eye-popping, 7 catches for 69 yards and 2 touchdowns, he did start 7 games in the SEC. Burke is a sizable target with a knack for finding open areas, and if he develops quick chemistry with the quarterback, he could claim the WR1 spot.

Then we have DJ Black, the small-school prospect with significant potential. He dominated Division II last year with 939 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Frost says he’s already showing “some good things.” He could be a breakout candidate, particularly if he adapts to the Big 12’s pace. Don’t overlook him. But despite the film and record, the WR1 spot is still unsure. As Simmons mentions, “He says that they need some guys to step up and be consistent… He calls out DJ Black as someone who had a good scrimmage.” So, for now Black might be the one.

Rounding out the early favorites is Duane Thomas Jr., a Charlotte transfer still acclimating. Despite only 6 catches last season, his potential has earned him a starting nod from Coach Beckton. Beyond these three, there’s a group of promising freshmen—Waden Charles, Carl Jenkins Jr., Bredell Richardson, and Jordyn Bridgewater—any of whom could significantly boost UCF’s young WR corps if they develop quickly.