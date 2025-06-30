Scott Frost’s Hype Checked by Josh Pate as UCF HC Makes Up Mind for QB1 Call

UCF’s last season with a 4-8 record under Gus Malzahn was a disaster, but the Knights haven’t just moved on; they’ve doubled down, bringing back prodigal coach Scott Frost. After his 2018 bowl success in Orlando and a shaky stint at Nebraska, Frost is back and aggressively rebuilding. He’s assembled a formidable roster with 14 high-profile recruits and an astounding 37 transfers. The team’s energy is palpable, and their ambitions extend far beyond simply recovering; they’re aiming for a championship. With analysts like Josh Pate already predicting a title run, UCF is generating serious buzz. That’s not smoke—it’s a signal fire.

The last time UCF won the conference title was in the year 2018 under Josh Heupel, and even this year, it looks like a dream. CBS Sports’ post-spring Big 12 power rankings have them in the bottom, tied with Arizona and West Virginia, with (+5500) odds to win the championship title. But fans don’t agree with the odds, as a fan account named Buster said, “UCF, Arizona State from last year” on the Josh Pate CFB show. That means they are going to win the Big 12, just like the Sun Devils did last year and nearly had a playoff run.

And even Josh Pate agrees with this fan prediction, as he said, “Well, that’s a 9.75. They got the worst odds in the Big 12. That, in and of itself, doesn’t mean a whole lot, because Arizona State had the second-to-worst odds last year, and they won the league.” On top of that, Scott Frost’s excessive roster haul will add another layer to it. Pate added, “No one has any idea what the team’s going to be, including Scott Frost. There will also be, I believe, a tier one that forms in the Big 12 this year.”

Now, the team might have a lot of new faces, but their caliber is not unproven. UCF’s defense enters 2025 stronger than ever, blending key returning players with impactful transfers. Leading the charge is edge rusher Nyjalik Kelly, back after a standout season (5.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss). He’ll team with Malachi Lawrence, a proven pass rusher with 12.5 sacks over the last two years, and newcomer Sincere Edwards, a talented transfer from Pitt.

The loss of Ricky Barber and Lee Hunter is significant, but UCF’s defensive line remains daunting. John Walker, a promising freshman before injury sidelined him last season, returns to make an impact. Then Horace Lockett, a massive 6’6″, 315-pound transfer from Georgia Tech, will join him, adding substantial size and experience to the unit. And even their offense has some notable players.

UCF’s rushing attack remains potent despite RJ Harvey’s departure after a stellar 1,577-yard, 22-touchdown season. Myles Montgomery brings veteran experience and receiving skills, while Jaden Nixon, a 919-yard, 12-touchdown transfer from Western Michigan, is poised to contribute immediately. Even Josh Pate sees the momentum Scott Frost is building on the team.

But despite all that, they still remain at the bottom. “I still think it’ll be a crazy league, but I do think that there are going to be two or three teams that sort of kind of separate themselves in quality from the rest of the media. I just don’t know. In fact, I think I do know UCF won’t be a part of that this year. So for that reason, I’m going to make it a 9.75,” Pate said.

Now, with Scott Frost’s team ready to make an impact, there’s another position that needs a playmaker, and it looks like they finally have one.

Scott Frost’s QB1 dilemma gets its ultimate leader

The Knights’ struggles last year weren’t due to a lack of effort, but rather instability at quarterback. KJ Jefferson, EJ Colson, Jacurri Brown, and Dylan Rizk all saw playing time, but none solidified the position. Despite RJ Harvey’s phenomenal season and a new program touchdown record, the offense sputtered, leading to a 3-6 Big 12 record.

This year, Coach Frost wants a clear leader, and after spring camp, Tayven Jackson is emerging as that answer. Even insider Stephen Leonard spilled the same tea on the Cover 3 podcast and said, “Tayven Jackson looks like he’s going to be the starter—that hasn’t been officially announced yet, but he’s shown flashes. He throws a really nice deep ball.” While Jackson’s stats aren’t flashy, his calm execution is exactly what UCF needs right now. His six games backing up Kurtis Rourke at Indiana showed promise: a 62.2% completion rate, 349 yards, four touchdowns, one interception, and three rushing touchdowns.

Leonard points straight at Jackson’s skill, saying, “He throws a really nice deep ball,” and points at his growing connection with receivers Kason Stokes and Carl Jenkins. So, all this points straight at Jackson taking over the reins this year at UCF. Now, it’s a crucial year for Scott Frost, but he’s not here to follow Gus Malzahn’s footsteps; he’s here to make his own impact. And it’s already happening.

“Well, they’re definitely more fast-paced than Gus Malzahn, who was kind of a methodical play-caller. Scott Frost likes to go fast. We’ve already seen that during spring camp—they were running up-tempo, moving quickly the whole time,” Leonard explained. That fit Jackson’s skill set. His composure, strategic choices, and ability to exploit the field’s width all align perfectly with Frost’s fast-paced style. Now, it’s about translating camp buzz into game-day results.

Everyone in Orlando knows what’s at stake. UCF can wait on a conference title; their priority is showing they deserve one.