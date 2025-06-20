Scott Satterfield Gets Big 12 Reality Check as Matt Rhule Faces Upset Threat

Scott Satterfield may be smiling in Cincinnati’s brand-new, state-of-the-art practice facility, but the reality on the field might not match the shine. The Bearcats are putting in the work and now have a sleek new home to match that energy. The Sheakley Indoor Performance Center officially opened its doors this June, and Satterfield was quick to call it a “game-changer.” It’s a major investment aimed at giving the program a competitive edge. But shiny buildings don’t win Big 12 games.

After starting last season 5–2 and collapsing with five straight losses to miss a bowl game, Cincinnati is entering 2025 with high hopes but a tough road ahead. That’s the reality check Satterfield is now up against.

On the June 19 episode of The Cover 3 Podcast, the hosts brought up Cincinnati as a potential Big 12 dark horse—but with plenty of caution. Bud Elliott weighed in: “I’m going to go Cincinnati. I think that Cincinnati has, not a super-easy schedule, but a manageable schedule. Cincinnati offensively did show a pulse throughout a lot of last year. They did beat Arizona State, by the way—now that was the game in which Sam Leavitt did not play. That was a Jeff Sims special.” So yes, the Bearcats flashed some potential—but in the Big 12, potential has to translate into wins. And right now, that’s still a big “if.”

Elliott dug deeper, pointing to signs of growth on defense. “I think Cincinnati defensively—like, they made some smart hires last year that maybe didn’t fully show last year, because their defensive line was just so banged up,” he said. “And I know that they lost some guys on defense, but I do think that, like, [Brendan] Sorsby, a competent run game, and maybe just a defense that doesn’t have everybody hurt all the time.”

Last season, the coach lost his defensive tackle, Jalen Hunt, to a season-ending knee injury, and also his right guard, Luke Kandra, who left for the NFL this year. Satterfield’s .333 winning percentage is a big change from the program’s recent good history. And ending last season with five straight losses continued a worrying trend, so the head coach desperately needs to win big. Elliot even pointed out how the Bearcats could get wins, saying, “I’m serious about this. Like, take a look at their schedule—it’s really, like, not that bad.” And that conversation then moved to Week 1.

Because standing in their way is Nebraska—and Matt Rhule has no plans of letting Satterfield crash the party. But? “Could they beat Nebraska week one? [Tom Fornelli confidently said Yes.] I think so too,” said Elliott. “Like, Nebraska lost a ton on the D-line. You don’t think that they can go score, like, 30 on Nebraska? Or 28? What if Raiola throws a couple of picks up?” That’s the real upset threat.

Dylan Raiola’s freshman season was a mixed bag. Eleven interceptions, flashes of brilliance, and a steep learning curve. But he’s put in the work this offseason. And more importantly, Matt Rhule has doubled down on retooling his roster.

Rhule’s 2025 Nebraska squad is brimming with transfer portal talent. At least nine of Nebraska’s projected starters are new faces brought in to jumpstart Year 2 of the Rhule era. And Rhule has empowered his players with leadership duties this offseason, trusting them to run summer workouts and set the tone. Raiola has even handpicked key teammates to lead offseason culture-building. It’s a gutsy play—but one Rhule hopes pays off in the bright lights of Arrowhead Stadium on August 28.

Nebraska’s roster has some exciting new additions this year. They include linebacker Marques Watson-Trent, and Andrew Marshall, a strong special-teams player. Also joining are Dasan McCullough, a former five-star hybrid defender, and Dane Key, an SEC-tested wide receiver. Finally, Elijah Pritchett headlines the group, with many hoping he’ll be a game-changer for the Huskers. Still, for all of Nebraska’s flash, Cincinnati’s season won’t be defined by Week 1 alone.

Scott Satterfield’s 2025 Cincinnati roadmap

Bud Elliott walked through the Bearcats’ Big 12 schedule, and it’s a mixed bag of opportunity and landmines. “At Kansas is not easy, but that’s an easier road trip than some of the places in this league. At Oklahoma State is certainly not easy, but again, there’s a real scenario in which Oklahoma State is bad again,” said Elliott.

Utah? That’s where optimism hits a wall. “At Utah? Man, that, for me, that’s a loss. Unless just something really weird happens.” Still, he pointed out how Cincy stunned BYU at high altitude two years ago. “Playing in elevation there—and won.” Looking ahead to November, Elliott sees cracks in the armor of Cincinnati’s opponents. “If he [Jake Retzlaff] doesn’t play [for BYU], that could be a really deflated team,” he said. About TCU: “Have we ever seen a Sonny Dykes team start hot and finish? No, never. They’re going out of the balloon.” And as for UCF? “I think su-ks.”

Even Iowa State and Baylor look beatable in Elliott’s eyes. “Iowa State—without those receivers they lost, we’re going to find out just how good Beck is… Baylor at home is not easy,” he said. Arizona? Still uncertain. “Some people tell you they almost made a coaching change last year.”

Elliott wrapped it up with a punchy prediction: “There are some scenarios in which Sorsby stays healthy, the run game is nice for Cincy, the receiver room scares me a lot, the defense is healthier than last year, they play some complimentary football, and some of the teams on this schedule fall apart just a little bit, and Cincinnati is your Big 12 champion.” That’s a big “if.”