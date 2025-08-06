Scott Satterfield Net Worth in 2025 – Salary With the Cincinnati Bearcats and Career Earnings

If you’re wondering how much money a college football coach can stack up, Scott Satterfield’s journey might just give you the answer and a few head scratches along the way. The former Appalachian State and Louisville head man stepped into a buzzsaw when he took over at Cincinnati in 2022. After Luke Fickell vaulted the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff, expectations were sky-high. Scott Satterfield signed a six-year deal to become Cincinnati’s 43rd head coach, walking into a fan base that was still drunk on 2021 glory.
And here’s the catch. You’d expect big wins to follow a big contract, right? Well, not exactly. Let’s talk dollars before we get into the drama.
What is Scott Satterfield’s Net Worth?
Scott Satterfield net worth is approximately $22.5M per College Sports Network. That number comes from coaching salaries, career earnings, incentives, and endorsements.
While the recent results on the field haven’t lit up the scoreboards, his bank account tells a different story.
Scott Satterfield’ Contract Breakdown
Scott Satterfield is currently pocketing $3.7 million in 2025, with a base salary of $250,000 and a sweet $3.45 million in supplemental income for the 2023 season. By the end of this contract in 2028, he’s expected to hit the $4 million per year mark. His buyout is listed at $15,700,000.
Scott Satterfield’ Salary
|Scott Satterfield
|Contract Duration – 2023-2028
|Total Value: $22.5M
|Year
|Salary
|2028
|$4.0M (projected)
|2027
|$3.9M (projected)
|2026
|$3.8M (projected)
|2025
|$3.7M (projected)
|2024
|$3.6M
|2023
|$3.5 M
Scott Satterfield’s Career Earnings
Before Cincinnati, Scott Satterfield made his name at Appalachian State and then Louisville, where he earned around $1.6 million per year. At App State, he was making around $612,500 per year, which ballooned as he climbed the coaching ladder.
|Year
|Team
|Total Earnings
|2014
|App State
|$225,000
|2015
|App State
|$375,000
|2016
|App State
|$525,000
|2017
|App State
|$675,500
|2018
|App State
|$712,500
|2019
|Louisville
|$3,250,000
|2020
|Louisville
|$3,087,500
|2021
|Louisville
|$3,087,500
|2022
|Louisville
|$3,250,000
|2023
|Cincinnati
|$3,535,000
|2024
|Cincinnati
|$3,600,000
|2025
|Cincinnati
|$3,600,000
Not a bad haul for a guy coaching a 3-9 and 5-7 team. But money doesn’t shield you from hot seats.
Hot seat watch for Scott Satterfield
Mark Pszonak of Mike Farrell Sports is predicting Scott Satterfield gets the pink slip in 2025. After starting 2024 with promise, the Bearcats imploded with a 5-game losing streak. That’s after a 3-9 campaign in 2023. Recruiting isn’t helping either. Cincinnati ranked 65th overall and 52nd in the transfer class. That’s miles behind playoff-caliber expectations.
Scott Satterfield’ Brand Endorsements
There is no online information on Scott Satterfield’s brand endorsements. Most of his wealth comes from contracts and coaching perks.
Scott Satterfield’s Investments and Business Ventures
There’s no public data on major Scott Satterfield’s business ventures or side hustles. No sign yet of him pulling a Deion Sanders with media deals or startup investments.
Scott Satterfield’s net worth in 2025 looks healthy on paper. But unless he flips the script fast, that $15.7 million buyout might be the most talked-about number in Cincinnati. And not in a good way. Because in college football, your bank balance can’t recruit 4-star DBs or win you games.
