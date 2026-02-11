Sean McVay Steals Former Ohio State Coach In Biggest Hint at Rams’ Draft Plans

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has been making some exciting moves lately. His newest addition to the coaching staff might look like a typical offseason change. However, it could also be a big clue about how the Rams plan to use their first top-15 draft pick in 10 years.

CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz reported the hiring in a post on X:

“The #Rams are expected to hire Tennessee’s Michael Hunter as a defensive backs coach, sources tell @CBSSports. The ex-NFL defensive back was assistant defensive backs coach at Ohio State the last two years before Tennessee.”

Tennessee had a massive roster overhaul this offseason, adding both players and new members to the coaching staff. One of those additions was Michael Hunter, who joined the Volunteers and was personally picked by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. The duo had experience working together during their time at Ohio State. But little did the Vols know that five weeks later, Hunter left the Volunteers for McVay’s staff.

Hunter isn’t new to the NFL. He played three college seasons as a cornerback for Indiana and Oklahoma State before joining NFL teams like the Giants, Jets, Broncos, Bills, and Texans. He retired from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. Though his playing days were over, Hunter wasn’t done with football.

Two years after his retirement, Hunter started his coaching career at Oklahoma State as a graduate assistant. He then joined Tulsa the following year as the cornerbacks coach and spent one season there before Ohio State came knocking. At Columbus, Hunter was an assistant defensive backs coach for two seasons and won the National Championship before joining Josh Heupel’s Tennessee staff as a cornerbacks coach in 2026.

But the allure of coaching in the NFL prompted Hunter’s move. Last season, McVay fell short of reaching Super Bowl LX after a narrow 31-27 loss to the eventual champions, Seattle Seahawks. Hunter is just the latest move, as McVay has kept his eyes on bringing a collegiate defensive star to his side to bolster the team.

How Hunter’s hire could impact the Rams’ draft board

Hiring Michael Hunter is just part of a bigger plan. Sean McVay has been looking to boost his defense for next season. After a journeyman NFL career, Hunter transitioned to coaching and quickly rose through the college ranks. His most pivotal stop was at Ohio State, where, as an assistant defensive backs coach, he directly oversaw the development of top 2026 draft prospect Caleb Downs.

Downs joined the Buckeyes in 2023 and has become an integral part of the team. Last season, he was part of the best defense in college football, while providing 68 total tackles, 1 sack, and 2 forced fumbles. His versatility and athleticism have drawn attention, with even the New York Jets interested. But that interest wouldn’t worry McVay, as he now has a secret weapon in his efforts to recruit Downs: Michael Hunter.

Downs worked with Hunter in 2024 and 2025 and is very familiar with his approaches. Hunter essentially developed Downs and could be the key to landing Downs. Analyst Joel Klatt called Caleb Downs the safest pick in the draft due to his abilities. With the Michael Hunter connection, Sean McVay could unlock the safety’s full potential in Los Angeles.