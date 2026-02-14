USC Alum Issues Subtle Warning to Lincoln Riley After $12M Move

The USC Trojans finished last season with an impressive nine wins, but this was not enough for head coach Lincoln Riley. His goal seemed fixated on changing the whole roster. What followed next was a massive shopping spree that ended with 35 new additions. The program spent $12 million to land a top recruiting class for the upcoming season! Now, the additions of Jontez Williams and Terrell Anderson are expected to make an immediate impact. But USC alum and former quarterback Sean Salisbury believes retaining players is just as important as recruiting players.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He gave a subtle warning to Riley while speaking on the Unpaved podcast. “I think any program buy in’s my number one thing. I say it all the time. Buy in meaning buy in with recruits. Buy in to where you’re one fivestar guys helping you recruit after he commits to go get other guys into the program.” Salisbury said during the 14 February episode of the podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But like anything else, there will be turnover. There’ll be guys who are disappointed and leave. The key is when you keep those core players. I’m now looking less, while I think it’s impressive. Well, every year we like to rank recruiting classes. It’s become less important. I’m serious about being number one in the portal. I think it’s not for me, but that’s just what the metrics in national championships are.”

The Trojans were the biggest spenders in the transfer portal. However, the program still lost players such as Husan Longstreet, Alex Payne, Joey Olsen, Anthony Beavers Jr., Devan Thompkins, and Walker Lyons. The Trojans also lost starting junior receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon after the duo declared for the NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Las Vegas Bowl-Texas A&M at Southern California Dec 27, 2024 Las Vegas, NV, USA Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20241227_lbm_al2_334

That was the point Salisbury was making. These were players who had already spent time in the program. Keeping them would have given Riley a more experienced roster. It would not only have improved depth but also strengthened team culture. Players who stay in a program can help attract new talent and create stronger continuity within the roster. The addition of the 35 new players helped the Trojans dampen the losses of players like Braylon Conley, James Johnson, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Inside Lincoln Riley’s massive $12 million transfer portal window

Most of the players that the Trojans lost during the transfer portal window were defensive players. To compensate for the losses, Riley had a plan in place. He brought in Zuriah Fisher and Alex VanSumeren, along with transfers Jontez Williams and Carrington Pierce. The program also added Kaylon Miller, freshman Elijah Vaikona, and Mark Bowman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Depth was necessary on the offense, especially after losing Lemon and Lane to the draft. Riley needed a response, and that response came in the form of four-star NC State transfer Terrell Anderson. Anderson had an outstanding last season, posting 39 receptions for 629 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He is expected to step in and prove his value in the upcoming season. The Trojans also retained Jayden Maiava for his third year, which is a strong sign for Riley.

Shifting the focus to retaining players, the Trojans were fortunate to keep players like Elijah Paige, Tobias Raymond, Alani Noa, Kilian O’Connor, and Justin Tauanuu for the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, in a way, even though retaining players is important, Lincoln Riley added enough talent to justify the losses.