SEC AD Issues Statement as College Program Reaches Historic $93.1M Milestone

While Auburn has struggled on the football field in recent years, that is not reflected in the support the Tigers receive. It’s not limited to the fanbase. The donors continue to open their wallets to support the university, as seen in a latest achievement by Auburn.

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Auburn Athletics and Tigers Unlimited Foundation (TUF) announced a historic $93.1 million fundraising milestone for FY26. It is the largest fundraising year in the history of its athletic department.

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AD John Cohen thanked everyone in the Auburn family for their support during a “transformative period in college athletics history.” Since his hiring by Auburn in November 2023, fundraising has increased from $54.7 million to over $93.1 million, a 70% increase. Even last year, the numbers were at a record level. The athletic department had raised $87.6 million.

Upon joining, the AD restructured the athletic development department to act as an aggressive outreach team rather than a passive fundraising office. They changed their approach, as the traditional approach hinted at eyeing the elites; they shifted their focus to high-net-worth individuals.

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Through it all, Cohen maintained transparency with donors, explaining exactly how the program would use their contributions. This has been his biggest weapon, and he has also been transparent with the department’s plans to fully fund the new NCAA revenue-sharing model and expand student-athlete scholarships.

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Some major developments helped the program raise money. Over 677 members joined the premium Tigers Unlimited Six Societies. The Tigers’ main project is the overhaul of Jordan-Hare Stadium. The board granted $323 million for the expansion project, including 3,000 new premium seats, 66 concession stands, 13 elevators, and 270 restrooms. In his statement, the AD also discussed how the funds will help another new project.

“As we embark on the ‘Ever Auburn’ capital campaign, the generosity of Auburn people will continue to position Auburn student-athletes to excel at the highest level,” Cohen said. The main idea for the campaign is to help the program navigate a “transformative period in college athletics,” mainly to secure long-term resources for student-athletes and fund facility upgrades.

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Auburn opens the 2026 season under new head coach Alex Golesh, with over 83,000 total season tickets sold, including those sold through donations.

Comparison with other SEC programs

When it comes to fundraising, Auburn has been in the middle of the SEC pack. In FY 24-25, the Longhorns were in the pole position, having raised $167.8 million. No other SEC school even comes close to what the University of Texas is doing at this moment. The second place went to Josh Heupel’s Tennessee at $110.6 million, followed by Oklahoma at third ($92.9 million).

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In the same list, Auburn was 7th with $56.5 million. However, these rankings will update, and John Cohen’s program will likely see a jump in the next financial year.

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Interestingly, the Tigers have not yet repaid the enormous trust their donors have placed in them. The football team gave disappointing results under Hugh Freeze. The fanbase is fully behind Alex Golesh at the moment. At the same time, they expect Cohen to use the funds to improve the roster.