SEC Announces Next Move After Second Season of Netflix Docuseries Falls Through

The SEC has been embroiled in a debate with the Big Ten over which conference is currently better. College football analysts and coaches have lined up on both sides of the fence in support of one of the two conferences. The Big Ten has three straight national championships, while the SEC brings more visibility. However, one of the Greg Sankey-led conference’s media moves last year will not continue into the 2026 season.

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The docuseries that followed the partnership between the SEC and Netflix, SEC Football: Any Given Saturday, debuted last summer on Netflix. However, it will not be returning for another season, according to Front Office Sports. The initial deal between the parties was structured for a single season, with plans to reassess afterward, which subtly suggests that the parties are not necessarily done with each other.

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The partnership between the SEC and Netflix brought about the docuseries in 2025. Created by Box To Box Films, the first season covered 10 teams from the 2024 season across seven episodes. The producers were the company that created Formula 1: Drive to Survive. After the success of the first series, a spokesperson told the outlet that the deal was planned to go for one season.

“Our original plan was to do one season and then reassess,” an SEC spokesperson told FOS. “We have discussed the possibility of a second season, as well as whether there may be other opportunities or approaches worth exploring.” No filming for a second season has taken place at this point.

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While the partnership involved the SEC, not every program in the conference participated. Due to the demands of the series and the inclusion of locker room and facility happenings, the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, the Texas Longhorns, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Missouri Tigers, the Oklahoma Sooners, and the Ole Miss Rebels did not involve themselves in the first season.

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One of the programs to benefit from the partnership is the South Carolina Gamecocks, who embraced the visibility it brought. “We thought our appearance on Netflix last year was beneficial for us,” a South Carolina spokesperson told FOS.

LSU and Florida also featured prominently in the first season, along with Vanderbilt, Auburn, and Arkansas. With a viewership of three million views from last August to December, the series ranked 780th out of over 7,700 programs. This report was released in Netflix’s second half of 2025 engagement report. Based on the streamer’s standard, the total number of views on the streamer is usually calculated by dividing the total number of views by the series’ runtime.

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Since the deal with Netflix was agreed mainly for content purposes, with no plans for major media rights or broadcast deals, the millions of views did not necessarily generate as much revenue as game broadcasts.

The 2024-2025 fiscal year had the Big Ten bring in more total revenue than the SEC, giving it a major boost in the SEC versus Big Ten debate. The SEC reportedly generated a total of $1.11 billion in total revenue, while the Big Ten had a record $1.47 billion. The edge the Big Ten has over the SEC is a result of its media deal with multiple media partners: Fox, CBS, and NBC. On the other hand, the SEC has an exclusive deal with ESPN.