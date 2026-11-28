The SEC Championship Game has its two teams. Texas made sure of that on Friday night, although the Longhorns took the dramatic route to get there. A 16-6 victory over Texas A&M in the Lone Star Showdown sealed the final spot for Steve Sarkisian’s team. It wasn’t pretty, but it got them to the conference’s biggest stage.

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Texas will now face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This is the last chance to make history. With the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams next season, this is expected to be the final SEC Championship Game under the current playoff era.

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Georgia had already booked its place. The Bulldogs secured their sixth straight appearance in the conference title game with a commanding 34-6 victory over South Carolina last Saturday.

Kirby Smart’s team enters the weekend ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, Coaches Poll and latest CFP rankings. There’s still a rivalry game against Georgia Tech on the schedule before Atlanta, but the Bulldogs already know where their season is headed.

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Texas looked far from a championship contender against Texas A&M. The offense managed just 242 total yards, its lowest output of the season, and spent much of the night struggling to find room.

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Arch Manning had an uneven outing. He completed 18 of 34 passes for 143 yards, threw a touchdown to Cam Coleman in the first half, and later tossed an interception near the goal line in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns also struggled to establish the run, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, excluding sacks.

Texas A&M made it uncomfortable for Arch Manning all night. The Longhorns couldn’t settle into a rhythm, and the Aggies kept the offense on a short leash. The problem was that their own attack went nowhere.

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The running game offered almost nothing, leaving freshman Aaron Gregory to do most of the damage through the air. Then came the mistakes. A botched punt gave Texas an early scoring chance, and Mario Craver coughed up the ball after a third-quarter catch. Texas cashed in again as Gianni Spetic’s late kick gave them some breathing room. Texas A&M had one timeout left and little chance of rescuing the night.

Steve Sarkisian won’t care how ugly it looked. His team is going to Atlanta. But Georgia is a different problem. Texas can’t keep leaving Arch Manning exposed behind a shaky offensive line, and the ground game isn’t giving him much help either. The Bulldogs have enough firepower up front to take advantage of those weaknesses.

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Georgia, meanwhile, arrives with a much stronger look. Kirby Smart has guided the Bulldogs to six consecutive SEC Championship Game appearances. He owns a 4-3 record in the contest as Georgia’s head coach, and his team has won three of the last four conference titles. Can Texas stop that run?

The Bulldogs beat the Longhorns twice in 2024: first 30-15 in Austin, then 22-19 in overtime for the SEC title. In that game, Gunner Stockton took over after Carson Beck went down with a season-ending injury. Georgia also handled Texas 35-10 at home last season.

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The Longhorns have some momentum of their own, though. Friday’s victory extended their winning streak to six games after earlier losses to Oklahoma and Florida. They’ll need much more from their offense in Atlanta.

Texas has an excellent defense, but Georgia presents a different challenge from the one it faced against Texas A&M. Arch Manning and the offensive line will have little room for another sluggish performance.

For now, the SEC’s final championship matchup is settled. Georgia is chasing another trophy, Texas is looking to settle an old score, and the conference gets one more familiar heavyweight showdown before the expanded playoff wipes out the championship game.