SEC Athlete Abruptly Leaves Program Two Months After Brother’s Dismissal

Auburn’s mock game week was supposed to be all about locking in for the September 5 opener against Baylor. Instead, head coach Alex Golesh is dealing with a sudden exit in his wide receiver room. Redshirt freshman Erick Smith walked away from the program on Tuesday, August 25, stepping out just as the Tigers hit the home stretch of camp.

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Auburn247 learned about the news on Tuesday morning, August 25. It was Erick Smith’s own personal decision. The move is not tied to any discipline.

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Auburn WR Erick Smith is no longer with the program https://t.co/Mtaf7mbhmv pic.twitter.com/iBLHkodpbs— Nathan King (@NathanKing247) August 25, 2026

Erick had already missed the previous couple of weeks of practice. Fall camp wrapped up around the prior weekend. Mock game week started on Sunday, August 23 or 24. Because the exit was a personal decision, he keeps his eligibility.

Erick’s exit comes about two months after his twin brother Duke “Derick” Smith left the team. Duke was dismissed and taken off the roster in late June 2026. Reports of the move surfaced around June 23.

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A source close to the program told Auburn247 and Undercover that Duke was dismissed for violating team rules. University statements gave no details on the specific rule broken.

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Both brothers came from Southside High School in Selma, Alabama. They signed with Auburn on December 4, 2024, as part of the 2025 recruiting class under then-head coach Hugh Freeze. Playing together was a big reason they chose the Tigers.

Erick was a 3-star wide receiver. His junior year in high school produced 39 receptions, 1,333 yards, and 11 touchdowns. He also lettered in basketball and track. Freeze gave him a face-to-face offer that showed interest from the staff.

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Erick redshirted as a true freshman in 2025. He stayed near the bottom of the receiver rotation. The question now is how much his departure changes the wide receiver group.

Erick was a depth player, so the on-field hit should stay small. Still, his exit takes another body from the lower end of the room. Bryce Cain also switched to cornerback the week before, adding one more shift at the position.

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Auburn has rebuilt the receiver group through the transfer portal under first-year coach Alex Golesh. That rebuild leaves the Tigers with options ready to cover the lost depth.

Auburn has plenty of new options despite the depth changes

The receiver room under Golesh looks far different from what it did a year ago. Several former USF players made the move with him. They already know the system and quarterback Byrum Brown, who also followed Golesh from USF. Golesh has said the rotation is settling in at about six receivers, maybe seven.

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Key pieces include Keshaun Singleton, Chas Nimrod, Jeremiah Koger, and Christian Neptune. Those transfers bring experience, so the Tigers do not have to lean on another unproven player right away. True freshmen DeShawn Spencer and Brian Williams have also drawn positive attention. Spencer earned A-Day offensive MVP recognition.

Troy transfer Tray Taylor joined the mix in mid-to-late August after committing around August 17. He is practicing with the team, but is not eligible to play in games yet. Taylor is seeking a fifth year of eligibility tied to junior-college time and ongoing TRO and NCAA processes.

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He needs his own federal injunction and clearance. Golesh has confirmed Taylor can practice but cannot compete right now. Golesh said, “The skill set as a returner was the most intriguing piece.” In 2025 at Troy, Taylor had 30 receptions for 499 yards and three touchdowns.

This is Golesh’s first season after Hugh Freeze’s mid-2025 firing. He has been hired to a 6-year deal with the program. Auburn opens the 2026 season on September 5 against Baylor.

Erick’s redshirt year leaves him with plenty of remaining years. As of now, there are no reports of Erick or Duke entering the portal or revealing any next steps either.