SEC Athlete Ruled Out for Season After Scary Overnight Car Crash

A frightening overnight car crash has brought Tennessee running back Daune Morris’ season to an unexpected end. With the Volunteers already navigating the demands of a tough SEC campaign, Morris has been ruled out for the rest of the season, a concerning blow for the Volunteers.

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CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that Morris injured his knee in the accident. Details about how the accident happened have not yet been disclosed by the university.

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Morris’ absence is a significant setback for Tennessee beyond simply losing another running back. The sophomore has shown plenty of promise this season. Through nine games, Morris has rushed for 434 yards on 66 carries and scored three touchdowns, adding six receptions for 35 yards.

Just last week against Kentucky, his speed gave Tennessee a game-breaking option last week against Kentucky, where he opened the scoring with a 66-yard touchdown on the Vols’ first drive. With DeSean Bishop grinding down defenses over the course of the game, Morris supplied the big plays. Along with the explosive touchdown, he also had five carries for 85 rushing yards.

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“Seeing Daune get in there and do what he does, man, that was really good,” Vols running backs coach De’Rails Sims said on Tuesday. “Like you could tell early on, as soon as he stuck his foot in the ground, you knew he was gone. So I think that was huge entirely for us, as a whole team. That was really good for him and his confidence, as he’s done that. So I think, like, seeing him get out there and do what he does was awesome.”

Tennessee was already without two key starters when Morris’ injury arrived, and the timing could hardly be worse. Tyree Weathersby, the team’s sack leader, saw his season end with a knee injury against Kentucky on November 7.

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Additionally, starting offensive lineman Nic Moore was also ruled out on November 12 for the upcoming game against Texas A&M. The timing makes Morris’ absence another concern for Tennessee. The team is now dealing with the loss of a running back, a starting offensive lineman, and its leading pass rusher ahead of an important SEC road game.

Who will replace Daune Morris?

The upcoming game matters because the Volunteers are trying to hold their position in the conference race. Tennessee will enter the game against Texas A&M with a 7-2 overall record and a 5-2 conference record.

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Tennessee’s backfield now leans on Javin Gordon, who is expected to take on a larger share of the carries next to DeSean Bishop. Rather than splitting the No. 2 role with Morris, Gordon may have to supply the production Morris gave the offense. Justin Baker, also on the depth chart, is available if the Volunteers need another option.

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Although Gordon is a sophomore, this is his first season playing for the Volunteers. He previously played for Tulane University before transferring to Tennessee. Gordon was part of Tennessee’s running back rotation earlier in the season. However, he suffered an injury that kept him out of action. Gordon has carried the ball 28 times and gained 129 yards but hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown this season.