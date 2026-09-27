SEC Athlete Steals Game Ball Despite Losing, Gets Chased Around In Bizarre Scene

Apparently, losing 20-17 was not enough drama for Tennessee on Saturday. The final whistle had barely sounded at Neyland Stadium when a Vols player headed toward the tunnel with a football in hand, while Texas personnel scrambled after him like the game still had one more possession left.

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“Tennessee player steals the game ball and sprints into the locker room away from Texas,” OutKick reporter Trey Wallace wrote, with OutKick posting the clip on X. The player was later identified as Tennessee defensive back Kayin Lee, who suddenly became the center of the postgame drama after barely featuring in the game’s biggest moments.

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“Texas staff trying to pull game ball from Kayin Lee after Texas win over the Vols,” @SportNState reported while sharing another angle of the scene. The clip showed Texas staff members trying to take the football from Lee near the tunnel, adding one more bizarre moment to an already chaotic finish.

Ironically, Tennessee spent most of Saturday struggling to run with the football, only for Kayin Lee to apparently have no such problem once the game was over.

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The Vols finished with just 70 rushing yards and 221 total yards as Texas’ defense controlled most of the afternoon, sacking Faizon Brandon 10 times and constantly forcing Tennessee into difficult situations.

Texas had taken a 10-3 lead into halftime before Qua Moss flipped the game with a 57-yard punt-return touchdown early in the third quarter. The Longhorns answered with a 44-yard field goal to go back in front 13-10, while Colin Simmons kept wrecking Tennessee’s protection on the other side. He finished with five sacks, tying the Texas single-game record.

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The Longhorns finally created some breathing room when Raleek Brown capped an eight-play, 60-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 5:41 left, making it 20-10. Tennessee refused to go away, though. Brandon responded with an 80-yard touchdown drive and found Mike Matthews for a 30-yard score with 1:22 remaining, cutting the deficit to three.

Then came the real chaos. Tennessee’s first onside-kick attempt went out of bounds, but Steve Sarkisian had called timeout, giving the Vols another chance. Arion Carter recovered the second attempt, putting Tennessee in position to steal the game with 82 seconds left. The final drive stalled after penalties and a sack, and Brandon’s last Hail Mary intended for Travis Smith Jr. was knocked away by Jelani McDonald in the end zone.

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That should have been the end of it.

But after everything that had already happened at Neyland Stadium, one more bizarre scene almost felt appropriate.

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Texas vs. Tennessee Game Itself Was Full of Chaos

Colin Simmons spent most of the afternoon wrecking Tennessee’s protection, finishing with five sacks to tie the Texas single-game record. One of those plays, though, immediately turned into a self-inflicted mess.

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After dropping Brandon for a huge loss, Simmons celebrated by simulating the use of a restroom. Officials immediately flagged him for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“Just an absolute idiotic move by Colin Simmons doing that,” Kirk Herbstreit said on the ABC broadcast. “He’s supposed to be one of the leaders of this defense.”

The penalty wiped out what would have been fourth-and-29 and handed Tennessee 15 yards and a fresh set of downs. Texas eventually survived the mistake, but Steve Sarkisian made it clear afterward that it could not become a habit.

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“We took him out, we addressed it and put him back in,” Sarkisian said. “At that point, I’m not going to give the guy a death penalty over unsportsmanlike conduct. We got to fix it though. That can’t continue.”

The chaos was hardly limited to Simmons. Arch Manning was sacked six times, threw an interception and was called for two illegal forward passes. Texas finished with 11 penalties for 115 yards, including seven in the first half.

Tennessee found its own lifeline when Qua Moss returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter, wiping out a 10-3 halftime deficit and dragging the Vols back into the game.

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So by the time the final whistle arrived, this had already been a mess. There were 16 combined sacks, 11 Texas penalties, a record-tying performance from Simmons and a final Tennessee possession that came down to one last incomplete pass.

Then came Kayin Lee and the football.

That is why the postgame scene fit the afternoon so perfectly. The game was over, but the confusion was not. Lee was seen heading toward the Tennessee locker room with the ball while Texas staff went after him, and the biggest questions remained unanswered: whose ball was it, why did he have it, and what happened once he reached the tunnel?