SEC Coach Abruptly Fired After 17-Point Defeat in Week 9

Oklahoma’s disappointing loss to South Carolina has already triggered major changes within the program. With the Sooners struggling to find offensive consistency and sitting at 4-4, the program made a significant coaching decision: offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle was fired.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by On3’s Pete Nakos, Arbuckle was fired on November 2 after the Sooners’ 42-25 loss on Saturday. It was the final straw, as the Oklahoma offence had struggled since the start of the season. The offensive statistics had been concerning, with them ranked at the bottom in the SEC in total yards per game, averaging just 321.25. Along with this, they were second-to-last in the SEC in points per game, scoring only 22 points so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brent Venables had to make some changes to the coaching staff because the offence ranked 111th nationally in total offence and 108th nationally in scoring offence. The struggles were evident on Saturday, when the Sooners managed just 118 total yards and 10 points through the first three quarters against South Carolina.

“I own it. I’m not mad at any of those players,” Arbuckle said after the game. “If I’m frustrated at anybody, it’s with myself because I didn’t have them ready to come out and play their A-game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Arbuckle joined Oklahoma in 2024 from Washington State, bringing quarterback John Mateer with him. Mateer was the No. 3 quarterback in the transfer portal. However, Oklahoma’s offence had an inconsistent first season, partly because of Mateer’s hand injury and surgery. Mateer was an important part of Arbuckle’s system, but they still made their way to the CFP.

This firing comes as a shock. Arbuckle was in his second season with the Sooners, and Venables did not give any heads-up about this change after the game. Arbuckle was the same OC who helped Oklahoma reach the playoffs last season, but he lost his job after the offence fell to the bottom of the SEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma will need to find yet another offensive leader. The Sooners could be looking at their sixth change in play-calling staff in six years. The last two full-time offensive coordinators were both fired midway through their tenures, before completing even two years in the job. Finding a suitable replacement has been an ongoing challenge since Jeff Libby left the program.

Who will handle the play-calling responsibilities now?

Oklahoma has reportedly named Jason Witten as its new offensive play-caller following Arbuckle’s dismissal on Monday, per SoonerScoop. Witten is in his first year as a tight end coach with the Sooners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Witten played professional football for 17 seasons, most of them with the Dallas Cowboys, before he finished his career with the Las Vegas Raiders. He had impressive numbers in his NFL journey, compiling 1,228 receptions for 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns. He was also a two-time first-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler, and he ranks fourth all-time in NFL receptions and 22nd in yards among all receivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

After retiring from the NFL, Witten became the head coach of Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas. He led the school’s football team, the Warriors, to consecutive state titles in 2023 and 2024 in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS).