SEC Coach Gets Six-Year, $63M Contract Extension After Ending Program’s CFP Drought

If Brent Venables is on board, Oklahoma apparently does not believe in caution. The Sooners just handed him another six-year deal because one breakthrough SEC season was apparently enough to erase a lot of uncomfortable questions. Now Venables gets to answer every one of them with a $63 million contract hanging over his head.

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According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the contract adds two years to Venables’ current deal, runs through 2031, and is expected to average more than $10.5 million annually. It still needs approval from the OU Board of Regents.

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“I’m incredibly grateful for the trust, belief and support of President Joe Harroz, Athletics Director Roger Denny, Chair and Special Advisor for OU Athletics Randall Stephenson and our Board of Regents. It is truly an honor and a privilege to serve as the head coach at the University of Oklahoma and to represent a place with such a proud tradition, an incredibly passionate and loyal fan base and expectations that match our own.” Brent Said.

USA Today’s coaching salary database had Brent Venables at just over $7.5 million in 2025, good for 23rd nationally. Now he has crashed the $10 million club, where the money stops buying patience and starts buying expectations. Kirby Smart and Ryan Day already live there. Venables just moved in, and after one breakthrough season, Oklahoma is betting he belongs.

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The Sooners went 10-3 in 2025 and finally looked comfortable in the SEC grind. They finished 6-2 in conference play after going just 2-6 in the league during their first SEC season in 2024.

Then November made the case for Brent Venables even stronger. Oklahoma knocked off Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, and LSU to force its way into the playoffs. It was their first CFP appearance since 2019. Although it ended with a 34-24 loss to the Tide, hope was already instilled.

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That playoff trip changed the mood around Brent Venables. He had already gone 6-7 twice in his first three years, so there was plenty of doubt.

This was not Oklahoma’s first expensive vote of confidence in Venables. After his 10-3 season in 2023, the Sooners handed him a new six-year, $51.6 million deal through 2029. Then came the problem: Venables followed it with a 6-7 record in Oklahoma’s first SEC season, while his buyout reportedly sat around $44.8 million. Oklahoma had already tied itself financially to Venables before he proved he could win in the SEC. So when 2025 finally delivered a playoff run, the Sooners did not just reward him. They doubled down on a bet they had already made.

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Kirby Smart is the version of this gamble Oklahoma hopes Venables becomes.

Georgia gave Smart a seven-year, $49 million deal after his 13-2 season in 2017, when he won the SEC and reached the national championship game. That early bet aged about as well as possible, with Smart eventually turning Georgia into a national-title machine. Oklahoma is now making its own long-term wager on Venables.

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And 2025 did more than save the investment. It gave Venables a chance to prove Oklahoma was finally becoming his team. He took back the defensive play-calling, and the difference was hard to ignore. The Sooners suddenly looked mean again, leading the nation with 9.4 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks per game.

They also held teams to 15.5 points and 272.5 yards a game, both top-10 numbers. Defense became the thing Oklahoma could hang its hat on.

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“It is truly an honor and a privilege to serve as the head coach at the University of Oklahoma,” he said in a statement. “And to represent a place with such a proud tradition, an incredibly passionate and loyal fan base, and expectations that match our own.”

There is plenty of Oklahoma history behind Brent Venables getting this extension. He spent 13 seasons with the Sooners from 1999-2011, then moved to Clemson and helped coach two national championship teams as DC.

He returned to Norman in 2021 after Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure left the Sooners looking for a new direction. The return was never going to be easy, though.

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When Brent Venables came back as the head coach, he inherited a program dealing with a coaching change, then had to navigate the SEC move, NIL, the transfer portal, and a roster overhaul all at once.

His record entering his fifth season was 32-20. That hardly screamed $10.5 million, coach. But the 2025 season changed that. Now the new deal also changes the pressure.

Can Oklahoma reach another CFP appearance under Brent Venables?

Oklahoma wants to get back to the CFP in 2026, and the schedule is not really offering Brent Venables a soft landing. The Sooners open Sept. 4 against UTEP before heading to Ann Arbor to face Michigan on Sept. 12. Two weeks later comes a trip to Georgia. Texas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Missouri are still waiting later in the schedule.

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ESPN’s College Football Power Index projects Oklahoma to win 7.5 games. John Mateer is back at QB. Ben Arbuckle is now running the offense. The Sooners have also made progress building a more unified NIL operation. Those are positives. But they have defensive linemen to replace, and the rushing attack was nowhere near good enough last season.

“We understand the responsibility that comes with representing the University of Oklahoma. We don’t take that responsibility or this opportunity for granted. We are incredibly excited about the future of Oklahoma Football and remain fully committed to building a program that our university, our former players and our fans can be proud of; one that consistently competes for championships and represents Oklahoma the right way.”

Venables is not lowering the bar, either. “We’re grateful, we’re hungry and our best is still in front of us,” he said.

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So Brent Venables has earned the money. The CFP drought is gone. The SEC hurdle has been cleared, at least once and Oklahoma looks like itself again. But $63 million changes the game. The Sooners are no longer paying their head coach to prove he can get them back. They are paying him to keep them there.