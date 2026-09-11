SEC Coach Hits Kalen DeBoer’s Weak Spot, Urges Fans To Sneak in Booze, Scream Obscenities and Bully Alabama

Kentucky head coach Will Stein is not asking fans to simply show up on Saturday, September 12. With No. 12 Alabama coming to Kroger Field for the SEC opener, Stein wants the home crowd to create total chaos. His strategy focuses on Kalen DeBoer’s biggest weak spot: dealing with extreme road noise that breaks down offensive play calling before the snap.

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During an appearance on the What’s Next Podcast, Stein explained why the Big Blue Nation needs to treat this match differently from a normal home game. He asked for the “loudest 65,000 group of people in the history of the world” to fill the stands. DeBoer’s system depends on fast verbal checks at the line. When a stadium gets insanely loud, those checks turn into confusion and costly false starts.

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“This weekend’s got to be different, we got to be on our game, we got to be there, we got to be there early, we got to be in the stands early, we got to be in there during pregame warm-ups. Pack Kroger field,” Stein said, accordinonn X post by Mario A. Maitland.

This isn’t just another game on the calendar. Will Stein is in his very first season as a head coach after taking over Kentucky in December, and he is also the youngest head coach in the SEC. Taking down a powerhouse like Alabama in his first conference game would instantly validate his hiring, give him massive local credit, and set a completely new tone for a program trying to shake off past SEC struggles.

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Stein believes that the louder the crowd is, the more confidence the fanbase has in the team, as it also boosts the confidence of the players playing against Alabama. He even encouraged fans to scream obscenities at Alabama and bully them mentally from the moment they step onto the grass. He wants the fan base to boo the Tide players, and to be loud enough to distract their communication in the offense.

“Volume reflects confidence, right?” Stein said. “If you answer a question very timidly, you’re not very confident. If you answer it with some voice and some bass, you’re confident. So that’s what I want our fans to know. It obviously disrupts the communication from the quarterback, from the play caller, and from the offensive line. Creates false starts, creates penalties, and delays the game. The more we can get at that, the better off we’re going to be.”

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Kroger Field might not carry the same feared reputation as LSU’s Death Valley or Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium, but when all 65,000 seats are packed, the sound gets trapped tight near the turf. Stein knows that Kentucky does not have the depth to match Alabama talent-for-talent, so making the stadium unnaturally hostile is his best way to level the playing field.

Stein wants all 65,000 seats filled 45 minutes before kickoff so Alabama feels unwanted the minute they walk out. To make sure the crowd stays loud, the coach even cracked a joke about keeping fans in their chairs instead of standing in long drink lines during crucial plays.

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The Kentucky coach wasn’t finished here, as he wanted the fans to remain glued to their seats, even prompting them to “sneak in” booze instead of leaving their seats mid-game to get refreshments.

“Sneak a flask in,” Stein added. “Sneak a flask in the game. Do whatever you gotta do, right? Get your drinks ready. Sit in your chair all right and start cheering. And then once you’re done with the drink, go back in as fast as you can and come right back out.”

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This hostile plan targets a clear issue for Alabama. In their season opener, the Crimson Tide struggled with pre-snap penalty flags and miscommunication on silent snaps. Now, with young quarterback Keelon Russell making his very first SEC road start, Kroger Field could not be a worse place for Alabama to fix those mistakes.

Keelon Russell is a young quarterback who spent last season as a backup before taking over the starting job this year. While he has the raw talent, playing inside a packed SEC stadium for his very first career road start is a totally different ballgame. Young quarterbacks facing silent snap counts under loud noise usually panic, leading to misread coverages and costly delay-of-game penalties.

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Alabama still holds the advantage on paper with deeper talent. However, if Stein successfully turns Kroger Field into an unlivable house of noise, Kentucky could pull off a massive statement victory and knock DeBoer’s team off balance early in the season.