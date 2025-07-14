SEC Coach Takes Matter in Own Hands as 5-Star Tyler Atkinson Receives Message from Georgia

The chase for Tyler Atkinson is reaching its final lap. One of the top uncommitted players in the country, the five-star LB has narrowed his list to four heavyweights: Texas, Georgia, Oregon, and Clemson. But Ohio State didn’t make the cut; a surprising twist in this high-stakes race. However, ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the nation, the top player in Georgia, and a top-10 prospect overall, Atkinson’s decision is one of the most anticipated in the 2026 cycle. Now, because of the strong programs competing, this recruitment is expected to be very close.

On the July 13th episode of Rivals, CFB insider Josh Newberg sat down with Justin Wells to break down the latest on Tyler Atkinson’s recruitment, and a major twist came to light. According to Wells, one SEC coach isn’t leaving anything to chance. “Enter Steve Sarkisian. He has taken over this recruitment completely. He is the primary guy when it comes to Tyler Atkinson. The Horns are definitely in this. I think it’s going to come down to Georgia and Texas, and I still think it’s Georgia’s to lose,” said Wells. So, with Sarkisian personally leading the charge, this battle just hit another level. However, Wells pulled back the curtain on just how deep this battle runs.

“I think Kirby Smart and those guys, I believe they offered him in eighth grade. They have been [had] the longest relationship. They have built the best bond there. But at the end of the day, I think Texas showed Tyler what could happen if he didn’t go to Georgia. He’s big on his brand power. He wants to build that out, but it’s not just for him,” said Wells. In short: With long-standing trust on one side and bold opportunity on the other, this recruitment is more than football, it’s legacy in motion.

Then Justin Wells offered a glimpse into what truly sets Tyler Atkinson apart. “He wants to start a foundation one day. He wants to potentially start a charity. This is a guy that is just very mature. I love how he, at every visit, he takes notes. He learns something new. And he’s constantly trying to adapt and get new information. He… him and his family want to make the best decision possible,” said Wells, highlighting Atkinson’s thoughtful approach.

According to Wells, Texas is making a serious push, and it’s not just about football. “At the end of the day, though, I think Texas brand power, global network, him hanging out in Austin puts the Horns in this recruitment. Is it enough right now? That remains to be seen,” mentioned Wells. So, Atkinson’s recruitment is more than just picking a school; it’s about building a future.

And why not? With 475 total tackles in his high school career, Atkinson’s mix of power, speed, and instincts has made him a nightmare for opposing offenses and a must-get for college recruiters. Tyler Atkinson, the five-star phenom out of Grayson High School in Georgia, is widely regarded as a top-10 national talent. His junior season was nothing short of dominant: 32 for loss, and 13 sacks, earning him MaxPreps National Junior of the Year honors. But Wells didn’t hold back when sizing up the recruiting battlefield.

“I still think this is Georgia’s guys to lose, but it’s just familiar territory for Sarkisian because last year they went into Georgia and got the best player in the state. This year, they’re going into Georgia and trying to get one of the best players in the state. To me, this is just SEC recruiting. Welcome to the jungle,” said Wells. So, the message? Georgia may lead, but Texas isn’t afraid to hunt in Bulldog territory. And in the cutthroat world of SEC recruiting, nothing’s guaranteed until the ink dries. Now, while Texas stays firm in the race, a clear message has been sent from Kirby Smart’s camp.

Tyler Atkinson isn’t ignoring the signals

Georgia is turning up the heat for five-star Tyler Atkinson. As the No. 1 linebacker in the nation and the top overall player in Georgia, he’s a must-get for the Dawgs. And they’re making that crystal clear. Yes, in a recent video shared on UGA’s official social media, the message may not name names, but the tone is loud and direct. It screams, “You’re next.” And all signs point to one target: Atkinson.

Well, Saturday was a statement day for Georgia. The Dawgs landed two major commitments—five-star TE Kaiden Prothro and four-star safety Tyriq Green, sending the fanbase into a full-blown celebration. But instead of basking in the glow, Georgia kept the pressure on. They dropped a highlight reel of legendary Bulldog LBs with the hashtag #LBU—not tight ends, not safeties. So, the message was clear: Tyler Atkinson, you’re the missing piece. To be honest, UGA isn’t just recruiting him, they’re making it personal.

However, Tyler Atkinson hasn’t set a commitment date just yet, but the clock is ticking. It’s a heavyweight battle, but right now, Georgia holds the edge. Even multiple recruiting insiders say the Bulldogs are in the driver’s seat. And if Kirby Smart and company keep turning up the pressure with bold messages, Atkinson could end up pulling the trigger sooner than expected.