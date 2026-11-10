SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Calls Out ESPN Broadcasters Over ‘Unacceptable’ Comments During Week 10 Game

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has had enough of TV announcers trashing his conference’s officiating crews. After broadcasters ripped SEC referees over controversial calls during Saturday’s games, Sankey fired back with a blistering attack on The Paul Finebaum Show. Instead of defending every questionable decision, he slammed announcers for spreading false narratives and unfairly attacking SEC officials.

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“I am highly disappointed in the announcers and their criticism, and they’re wrong,” Greg Sankey said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “Some of the worst ‘officials’ in America are those in the announce booth. We have officiating experts on television. I turned on a game on Saturday, and one was just flat wrong. What that creates is a narrative that we’ve done something wrong, and that is completely unacceptable to me. We have to address that.”

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The controversy erupted during Texas’ 34-20 victory over Missouri on November 7. With the Longhorns trailing 20-13 in the third quarter, quarterback Arch Manning appeared to throw an incomplete pass on third-and-10. However, officials ruled the play a fumble, awarding Texas a 14-yard gain.

Slow-motion replays appeared to show Manning still had possession of the football as his arm moved forward. Yet officials upheld the ruling, leaving ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, and rules analyst Steve Shaw questioning the decision during the live broadcast.

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Later that evening, Oklahoma vs. Florida announcers Matt Schumacker and Aaron Murray revisited the controversial play, drawing Sankey’s ire. He particularly objected to broadcasters criticizing decisions from games they weren’t covering, arguing that such commentary could mislead viewers.

“We’re always going to have debates about judgment calls, but somebody on a Saturday night who’s announcing a game between Oklahoma and Florida, going back to criticize something that happened at noon, a play he’s never called or asked a question about, and being critical on air is unacceptable in my mind,” Greg said.

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But Sankey’s fierce defense of SEC officials raised another question: If the conference stands behind its replay decisions, why not let fans hear what happens inside the review booth?

The commissioner explained that providing live replay audio is more complicated for the SEC than for conferences such as the ACC, Big 12, and Big Ten, which can showcase individual games on Thursday or Friday nights.

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“We don’t have the luxury of a Thursday night or a Friday night game, where you can do one game at a time and everybody’s eyes and voices and minds are on that one monitor,” Sankey explained.

Unlike conferences with isolated broadcasts, the SEC sometimes manages seven games simultaneously on Saturdays, creating logistical challenges for providing live audio access.

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“We play on Saturdays with, at times this year, seven games happening at once,” he added. “So you have to figure out how to manage that process so you continue to have the right outcomes.”

Despite those challenges, Sankey insisted the conference remains committed to greater transparency. This season, the SEC introduced real-time video access showing fans which plays are under review, giving viewers a closer look at the process.

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He also pointed to professional leagues such as the NFL, NBA, and MLB, whose replay systems helped shape the SEC’s approach, noting that live audio access isn’t universally available at the professional level either.

However, Sankey acknowledged that the system still has room for improvement and promised that the conference would take responsibility for genuine mistakes.

“We’ll take the responsibility, we’ll take the heat, we’ll work to continually improve, we’ll work on how do we provide more transparency and access to a replay system,” Sankey said. “We’ll do that collectively so that we have the best-in-class model.”

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Sankey’s message was clear. The SEC is willing to face criticism and improve its officiating, but he expects broadcasters to get their facts straight before publicly questioning controversial calls.

And after this confrontation, announcers might think twice before they go rogue on the SEC replay booth!