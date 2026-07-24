SEC Commissioner Makes His Stance on ‘Breakaway’ Speculation Very Clear

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey took the stage on Monday to open the SEC Media Days. Of the many things he spoke about, his comment that the conference might break away from the NCAA was the biggest takeaway. Seeing the outcome of his statement, Sankey returned on air to clarify his stance.

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Sankey appeared in a sitdown with Paul Finebaum on the last day of the SEC Media Days, and at the top of his list was the need to address his statement on Monday. To drive home his message, he brought along a transcript of the reporter’s question and his response, which has now made headlines.

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“So, then, if you’re me and you have the opportunity to make a decision, like ‘Do you just be truthful,’ which I was,” Sankey said to Finebaum. “And that became the headline. So, has anyone ever had a real conversation about why we should do something else? Yes. Does that dominate our time, is that at the top of the agenda, is that a priority? It is not. It is a concept. And in fact, Paul, last year, for our presidents and chancellors, I provided—I think it was a four or five-page analysis—of all the elements to go into that timeline, and this will be news. And here’s the new headline, my recommendation as we now pursue that course of action.

“We have other priorities, the Protect College Sports Act, legislation considered in the Senate, and potential for legislation to be considered in the House of Representatives. How do we make conference-led decisions that are right for us and have the right policy? But like I commented on Monday, what is underneath the breakaway-type conversations, or we should do something else, is the frustration with the circumstances.”

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Sankey, very much aware of the attention his comment received, has clarified the intention behind his response. However, at the center of his response is his frustration with the Protect College Sports Act. The proposal by Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell aims to prompt the government to intervene on inconsistencies in college sports. Despite the clarity of purpose, it has been met with polarizing views from fans, coaches, experts, and conferences.

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While the SEC breakaway has been a known topic for a while, the PCSA only gave it more wings to fly. And that is because of the numerous restrictions the bill will bring to college football if it becomes law. Athletes will receive just one penalty-free transfer and a strict five-year eligibility, while programs and boosters will experience tighter restrictions on compensation structures.

The PCSA has only heightened the SEC’s “frustration with the circumstances.” Therefore, discussions about the breakaway are real, but they are not of the utmost priority for the conference at this moment. One of the things they have done to prove this is to release a joint statement with the Big 10 against the bill.

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Big Ten and SEC’s joint statement

The SEC and the Big 10, usually at loggerheads over countless issues, came together last month to issue a statement opposing the PCSA. The two conferences will be most affected by the bill’s restrictions, and the statement marks their first step in fighting what appears to be a common enemy.

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“The Big Ten Conference and the Southeastern Conference support a sustainable national framework for college sports—one with an effective transfer portal, clear eligibility standards, and protections and benefits for student-athletes. While we appreciate the leadership of Senators Cruz and Cantwell in pursuing these shared goals, we do not support the Protect College Sports Act as drafted,” the statement noted.

The statement claimed the bill did not address more critical issues and did not provide the background to enforce consistent rules for long-term stability. While the joint statement or Sankey’s words did not suggest a breakaway, the SEC is very frustrated with the current state of college football. Unfortunately, such frustrations add more fuel to the ongoing breakaway rumors.