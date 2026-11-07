SEC Considers Luxury Tax on College Football Programs That Overspend on Players: Report

College football is going through a major financial change, and the SEC is trying to find a way to bring some order to it. With schools now able to pay athletes directly, programs are trying to figure out how much they can spend on their rosters. The SEC is now considering a luxury tax for schools that spend more than the allowed limit.

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According to Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach, a special committee made up of university presidents, athletic directors, and legal experts has been discussing the idea for weeks. Word around town is that the SEC wants to move quickly and hopes to vote on the plan before the early signing period begins on December 2–4, 2026.

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The irony here is that schools don’t really know how much other programs are spending, apparently. There is no central database showing everyone’s roster spending, which can give agents more power during negotiations.

An SEC source told ESPN, “We’re living in this world where we have no idea what anybody’s spending. Agents can play you all day long because there is no general database.”

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Because of that, some schools want the penalty to be low. Their thinking is simple: If the penalty is affordable, schools will be more likely to report their spending instead of trying to hide it.

One source told ESPN, “Some schools want it to be where the penalty is as low as possible, so it’s cheap enough to where you’re more motivated just to pay it directly and report it, and everybody’s on the same page and people stop playing games.”

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So, how would this luxury tax work?

The plan is tied to the House v. NCAA settlement, which allows schools to share revenue directly with athletes up to a certain limit. For the 2026–27 school year, that limit is $21.3 million. That number is expected to rise to about $22.2 million the following year.

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If a school spends more than that amount, the SEC could make it pay a tax. The tax would not be the same for everyone. Instead, it would increase depending on how much a school goes over the limit.

For example, a school could pay a 1% tax for going $1 million over the limit. If it goes $3 million over, the tax could rise to 3%. So, the more a school spends over the limit, the more it would have to pay.

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The SEC also wants this system to change how NIL money is handled.

Right now, many schools work with third-party booster collectives that help pay players. Then again, the SEC believes this system can make things confusing and difficult to track.

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The idea is to let schools handle the money directly, though. If they want to spend over the limit, they would simply pay the tax and report it. In a way, that could make player payments easier to track and could eventually reduce the need for outside NIL collectives.

The tax money would not simply go to smaller schools, either.

Unlike Major League Baseball, which uses luxury-tax money to help smaller-market teams, the SEC has other ideas. The money could be used to pay legal costs from player lawsuits, help fund enforcement groups such as the College Sports Commission, or create medical funds for former athletes.

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Other conferences are also trying to figure out how to handle the new financial system.

The Big Ten, for example, has already taken a different approach. On October 28, the conference instituted a $49 million cap on institutional involvement in athlete NIL agreements, with escalating financial penalties and other disciplinary measures for violations. The rule took effect immediately in anticipation of the Protect College Sports Act. However, independent third-party NIL agreements remain exempt from the cap.

College football is entering a completely different financial era. The SEC believes a luxury tax could give schools some freedom to spend while still making sure programs report their spending and play by the same rules.