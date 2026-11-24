Nearly a century after helping establish the SEC in 1933, LSU is staring down the threat of expulsion. For the second time in just a few months, the Tigers’ conference membership is under fire as their escalating legal battle with the SEC threatens to end a decades-long association.

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CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer shared the development on X. The SEC announced Monday, November 23, that its presidents and chancellors will meet on December 3 to deliberate LSU’s continued place in the conference. The announcement came alongside an amended complaint and a request for a temporary restraining order in the league’s ongoing federal lawsuit against the university.

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“The lawsuit seeks to protect the Conference’s ability to govern itself and to enforce the rules and policies its member universities have voluntarily adopted,” the statement read. “The Conference maintains its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards and expectations of membership and that demonstrate appropriate institutional control of their athletics programs. Monday’s filing advances the Conference’s obligation to defend its governance framework and the shared interests of its member universities.”

This has gone well beyond players being eligible or not. The SEC thinks LSU is ignoring rules that every member agreed to live by. LSU has a court order backing its side, and neither camp looks ready to give an inch. The conference has also considered throwing the school out before.

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Back in September, the SEC considered addressing LSU’s membership after football coach Lane Kiffin explored adding players with previous professional football connections. The conference eventually backed away from that possibility on September 10 after LSU changed course. The latest dispute has brought the issue right back.

RJ Luis Jr. is now at the center of the mess. He last played college basketball at St. John’s in 2024-25. Then came a two-way contract with Utah in 2025 and three preseason appearances with Boston. The SEC wasn’t having it. Its rules blocked players with pro contracts from joining conference teams.

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LSU pushed back, and Luis got a court order stopping the league from punishing the Tigers for playing him. The school then put him on the floor against UL Monroe on November 18. He played 15 minutes, scoring 11 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

That didn’t settle anything. President Wade Rousse initially told Will Wade to keep Luis out of future games. Then, a Baton Rouge judge issued another order blocking the SEC from punishing LSU over the decision. Rousse subsequently agreed to follow the court’s order, clearing the way for Luis to join the roster.

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The SEC wasn’t satisfied. Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr also urged Commissioner Greg Sankey to consider sanctions, including expulsion.

“LSU’s continued contempt for the rules of the SEC, rules they have voted on and agreed to, cannot go unaddressed,” he said.

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The conference responded by describing LSU’s interpretation of the court order as inconsistent with the responsibilities of membership. Through all of this, Lane Kiffin has been careful not to become another headline in a fight that could have serious consequences for his program.

When asked about the possibility of LSU being removed from the SEC, he offered a quick response.

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“In no planet am I touching that,” he said.

He did, however, recall a joke from LSU SID Michael Bonnette about what life might look like outside the conference.

“Maybe we’ll start to get Notre Dame’s schedule now,” he recalled Bonnette joking. “But that was his joke. I’m not touching that.”

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Well, the SEC isn’t joking around anymore. Its December 3 meeting puts LSU’s standing directly under examination, and the amended lawsuit shows the conference intends to keep pushing. Expulsion is not a confirmed outcome, but the fact that conference leadership is preparing to deliberate LSU’s membership tells its own story.