SEC “Deeply Disappointed” at Lane Kiffin’s LSU for Jeopardizing Efforts to End Legal Battle

Just when it looked like the legal war between LSU and the SEC was finally heading toward a quiet ending, the Tigers pulled another surprise move that caught the conference off guard.

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According to Pete Nakos, LSU officials and Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill went to a U.S. District Court on Friday and filed a motion seeking to have the SEC’s federal lawsuit dismissed. The move came while both sides were reportedly working toward a settlement, leaving conference officials furious.

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“The Southeastern Conference is aware of the motion filed Friday by LSU officials and the Louisiana Attorney General seeking dismissal of the conference’s federal lawsuit. We are deeply disappointed that this filing came amid efforts to reach a resolution with LSU that would address our other member universities’ concerns about LSU’s commitment to the conference’s rules and shared governance responsibilities,” the SEC said in a statement.

So, how did LSU and the SEC get here?

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It all kicked off when Lane Kiffin tried to aggressively recruit tight end Dae’Quan Wright and defensive lineman Zxavian Harris, two former Ole Miss players who had just spent their summer in NFL training camps. The SEC has an ironclad rule that strictly bans any athletes who have signed professional sports contracts from returning to college sports.

However, LSU bypassed the league entirely by getting a local Louisiana state court to grant a preliminary injunction, legally blocking the SEC from enforcing the ban and paving the way for the ex-pros to take the field.

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Furious that a member school used a legal loophole to completely bypass conference rules, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey went berserk on them.

On September 3, the conference filed a federal lawsuit in Alabama against LSU President Wade Rousse, Athletic Director Verge Ausberry, and Lane Kiffin. The conference argued that LSU was forcing it to accept players who violated its rules, which the SEC said went against its right to decide who can be part of the league.

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Taking things a step further, they amended the lawsuit to threaten the ultimate penalty: completely expelling LSU from the SEC for a total lack of institutional control. They even scheduled a high-stakes meeting where the other 15 school presidents would vote on whether to boot the Tigers out of the league for good.

Facing total banishment from the conference, a potential 50% reduction of their entire football operating budget, and a massive half-season suspension for Lane Kiffin, LSU finally blinked. Right before their season opener against Clemson, Kiffin removed the two ex-NFL players from the roster. He filled the final spots with eligible players.

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LSU President Wade Rousse immediately sent a letter to the SEC stating that because their 105-man roster was officially locked for the season, they were in total compliance and the entire legal fight was completely moot. Kiffin even hilariously admitted afterward that he had been ignoring his own lawyer’s advice and was using ChatGPT to generate his flawed legal strategies during the standoff.

Since LSU backed down on playing the ex-NFL rookies, the SEC called off the scary expulsion vote and chose not to pull the trigger on destroying one of its founding member programs.

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Apparently, behind closed doors, a two-week period of total public silence followed as the lawyers for both sides actively engaged in out-of-court settlement talks to end the legal mess cleanly.

According to ESPN’s reporting on the LSU dispute, university leaders even skipped a mandatory league meeting because their legal counsel warned them not to talk face-to-face while federal litigation was still technically pending.

Everyone in the college football world assumed the dust was finally settling and a quiet exit strategy was being mapped out. But LSU and the state of Louisiana had a hidden ace up their sleeve that they were waiting to play.

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While those settlement talks were still going on, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill stepped in to defend the state’s “sovereign interests.” She filed a formal Motion to Dismiss in the Alabama federal court, asking the judge to throw out the SEC’s lawsuit and make the conference pay Louisiana’s legal costs.

The state’s argument was pretty straightforward. Louisiana officials said an Alabama court has no personal jurisdiction over them. They also argued that the SEC has suffered “no imminent, concrete harm” because the two former pros were never actually placed on LSU’s roster.

With the expulsion threat no longer hanging over LSU, the focus has now shifted back to the federal case. This legal petty fight between the Tigers and the conference is clearly not over yet.